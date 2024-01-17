NASA, Lockheed Martin Reveal X-59 Quiet Supersonic Aircraft; All You Need To Know

NASA and Lockheed Martin officially debuted an experimental supersonic aircraft called the X-59 recently. The aircraft that can fly faster than the speed of sound will gather data that could revolutionise commercial aircraft travel.

For over 50 years, the US and several other countries have banned supersonic aircraft as they emit loud noises and sonic booms affecting people on land.

The X-59 is significant in NASA’s Quesst mission as it aims to acquire data that will provide regulators with information to enable lifting the prohibition placed on supersonic jets.

According to NASA, the X-59 will fly at 1.4 times the speed of sound (925 mph) or 1,488 km per hour. The aircraft is 99.7 feet long and 29.5 feet wide and has been designed with a thin tapered nose. This nose encompasses around a third of the aircraft’s length and can break up the shock waves which usually causes the aircraft to cause a sonic boom.

The cockpit is located halfway down the aircraft. It is equipped with eXternal Vision System, a series of high-resolution cameras feeding a 4K monitor in the cockpit, as per the press release.

The design, shape, and state-of-the-art technology ensure the aircraft enjoys this speed with a comparatively quieter sonic thump, the media release stated.

“This is a major accomplishment made possible only through the hard work and ingenuity of NASA and the entire X-59 team,” said NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy. The X-59 will change people’s perceptions about travel, she added.