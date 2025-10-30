Narendra Modi's Digital Surge: PM Now Fourth Most-Followed Account On X, Overtaking Pop Star Justin Bieber

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi has overtaken pop star Justin Bieber to become the fourth most-followed account on X, according to Statista.com. As of October 2025, Modi has around 108.7 million followers, while Bieber has 106.2 million followers.

In 2024, Modi crossed the landmark of 100 million followers on his X account, an increase of roughly 30 million compared to 2021.

That momentum has continued into 2025, pushing him past Bieber and cementing his position behind only Elon Musk, former US President Barack Obama and footballer Cristiano Ronaldo among the platform’s most popular accounts.

Modi now holds the distinction of being the world's most-followed leader currently in office on X.