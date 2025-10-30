Narendra Modi's Digital Surge: PM Now Fourth Most-Followed Account On X, Overtaking Pop Star Justin Bieber
India Prime Minister Narendra Modi has overtaken pop star Justin Bieber to become the fourth most-followed account on X, according to Statista.com. As of October 2025, Modi has around 108.7 million followers, while Bieber has 106.2 million followers.
In 2024, Modi crossed the landmark of 100 million followers on his X account, an increase of roughly 30 million compared to 2021.
That momentum has continued into 2025, pushing him past Bieber and cementing his position behind only Elon Musk, former US President Barack Obama and footballer Cristiano Ronaldo among the platform’s most popular accounts.
Modi now holds the distinction of being the world's most-followed leader currently in office on X.
This chart shows the accounts with the most followers on X in Oct 2025 and development of their follower numbers (in millions). (Photo: Statista.com)
The top 8 accounts with the most followers on X as of Oct 2025:
Elon Musk
Barack Obama
Cristiano Ronaldo
Narendra Modi
Justin Bieber
Donald Trump
Rihanna
Katy Perry
Modi’s rise comes during a period of turbulence and transformation for X. Three years after Musk acquired the service which was then called Twitter, the company has been taken private, rebranded, and restructured amid sweeping layoffs.
What those trends show is a mixed picture: while some legacy stars including Katy Perry, Rihanna, Barack Obama and Justin Bieber, have shed followers, others, most notably Musk himself, have risen.
Alongside Modi, US President Donald Trump and Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo have also added followers.
X is an important tool in the Prime Minister's governance and political strategy. He routinely uses X to announce policy decisions, engage with citizens, and participate in global discourse, bypassing traditional media filters.
After crossing 100 million followers, Modi said in a social media post that he is happy to be on this vibrant medium and cherishes the discussion, debate, insights, people’s blessings, constructive criticism and more. Prime Minister said that he is looking forward to an equally engaging time in the future as well.