Nano Banana AI Tools Now On Google Photos: What's New For Users?
Google on Thursday, Nov. 13 has officially rolled out a significant update to its Photos app, integrating the powerful image editing model, Nano Banana (also known as Gemini 2.5 Flash Image).
This update aims to revolutionise how users edit, create, and search their memories. The update, which is expanding globally, introduces a suite of AI-powered features designed to make sophisticated photo transformations accessible with simple language commands.
Google Photos AI Update: What's New?
A new addition to the Google Photos AI edit is the deeper integration of Nano Banana into the photo editor via the 'Help me edit' feature. Users can now transcend manual adjustments and simply describe complex edits they want to see, such as "paint me as a Renaissance portrait," "restyle this image as a mosaic," or "turn this into a children's storybook page." The generative AI model handles the creative transformation instantly.
Furthermore, personalised edits have been enhanced. Using a user’s private face groups, AI can perform accurate, targeted fixes on people in photos using prompts like "remove sunglasses," "open my eyes," or "make my smile bigger," ensuring the results are in accordance of what the individual wants. This conversational editing, which was already on Android, is now rolling out to iOS users in the US.
.@GooglePhotos is getting a major AI-powered upgrade, including:— Google (@Google) November 11, 2025
New Creative Templates and Search Power
To simplify the creative process, a new "Create with AI" section has been added to the Create tab on Android in the US and India. These templates, powered by Nano Banana, offer ready-made, popular edits like “create a professional headshot” or “put me in a high fashion photoshoot” with a single tap. Google also plans to introduce personalised templates based on a user's gallery and hobbies in the coming weeks.
The "Ask Photos" feature is expanding to over 100 new countries and 17 additional languages. This powerful AI-driven search allows users to find specific photos and information using natural language queries, such as "Show me pictures from our Paris trip when it rained" further showing Google Photos as an intelligent platform for managing visual memories. The entire package of updates is rolling out now.