Nano Banana AI Tools Now On Google Photos: What's New For Users?

A new addition to the Google Photos AI edit is the deeper integration of Nano Banana into the photo editor via the 'Help me edit' feature. Users can now transcend manual adjustments and simply describe complex edits they want to see, such as "paint me as a Renaissance portrait," "restyle this image as a mosaic," or "turn this into a children's storybook page." The generative AI model handles the creative transformation instantly.

Furthermore, personalised edits have been enhanced. Using a user’s private face groups, AI can perform accurate, targeted fixes on people in photos using prompts like "remove sunglasses," "open my eyes," or "make my smile bigger," ensuring the results are in accordance of what the individual wants. This conversational editing, which was already on Android, is now rolling out to iOS users in the US.