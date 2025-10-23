'Namaste Tulsiji': Bill Gates Greets Smriti Irani In New Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Promo| Watch
The newly released promo of the Star Plus programme Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 shows Smriti Irani's character Tulsi Virani greeting Bill Gates.
Gates starts off with, "Namaste Tulsiji, Jai Shree Krishna" to which Smriti Irani's character says, ''It feels great to know that you are connecting directly with my family (Virani) all the way from America. We are all eagerly waiting for you". Gates replies, "Thank you Tulsi ji."
The caption reads (translated), "This time, a new relationship is being forged in the story of #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi – health, empathy, and change. And this story is joined by the world's biggest changemaker – Bill Gates. With one thought: every mother and every child should be safe and healthy. Two different worlds, with one goal – to bring mother and child health to every home. To know the thoughts of Mr. Bill Gates and our Tulsi on this subject, watch Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.
In a teaser prior to the promo, Tulsi Virani greets the guest with her trademark "Jai Shri Krishna", which is reciprocated by the caller on the other end.
"It feels really nice that you are connecting with my family directly from America. We are waiting for you eagerly," Tulsi says. The promo then cuts to her looking directly in the camera and addressing the audience: "You are wondering who is going to connect with the Virani family directly from America. Please wait."
It would mark Gates' second appearance on a show after his cameo in the American show "The Big Bang Theory". According to reports, Gates will talk about maternal and newborn health as well as the charitable endeavours of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in this direction.
Irani, the former minister for Women and Child Development, also confirmed the identity of the show's guest in an interview with CNBC-TV18.
"This is a historic moment in Indian entertainment... For far too long, women and children’s health has remained on the margins of mainstream dialogue. This initiative is a powerful step towards changing that,” Irani told the outlet.
"To bring together one of the world’s most respected global voices with one of Indian television’s most influential storytellers is more than a collaboration - it is the start of a Jan Andolan, a people's movement rooted in awareness, empathy, and action,” she added.
The latest episode of the show airs on Star Plus at 10:30 pm and is available to stream on JioHotstar.