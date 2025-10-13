N Chandrasekaran Gets Historic Third Term As Tata Sons Chairman: Tracking His Journey To The Top Seat

Marking a significant departure from its retirement policy, Tata Trusts has granted a historic third term to N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons. His current term ends in February 2027, when he turns 65.

According to the group's rules, executives are required to retire by the age of 65. They can only stay on in non-executive roles until the age of 70. However, the group has made an exception this time, The Economic Times reported on Monday.

Chandrasekaran can now continue as chairman of Tata Sons until 2032, reflecting the group's confidence in his leadership. The announcement also comes at a time when Tata Trusts is facing an intensified internal battle over governance and board-related issues.