'My Sales Job Could Never Compete': 28-Year-Old US Woman Earns Over Rs 1 Crore As Nanny

"My orthopaedic medical sales job could never compete," she was quoted as saying by the Business Insider.

At the age of 22 in 2019, O’Hagan was preparing for the MCAT (Medical College Admission Test) while seeking a side income, which led her to take on a position looking after the children of an affluent household.

"I realised very quickly after moving in that I had stepped into this completely different world,” she said.

She still had her sights set on a corporate career. In 2021, she had relocated to New York for a role in medical sales, with an annual pay of about $65,000 (roughly Rs 60 lakh). However, the excitement didn’t last long; feeling drained and disillusioned, she chose to quit.

"I realised that I had walked away from work that actually aligned with who I was," she said. According to O'Hagan, the job was not suitable for her, "someone who's very nurturing and personable and intuitive and service-based."

Gaining a position within elite households is no easy feat. Absolute discretion and safeguarding privacy are crucial; most ultra-high-net-worth families require their employees to sign comprehensive non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) and maintain spotless social media profiles to protect their confidentiality and lifestyle.

"It's a very cutthroat world," O'Hagan said.

However, O'Hagan expresses satisfaction about her job, saying, it has "offered stability and meaning and a level of personal connection that I hadn't really found anywhere else yet."

A survey by Deloitte earlier this year revealed that just 6% of Generation Z view reaching a leadership role as their main career objective. Many from this generation are deliberately steering clear of managerial positions, a trend known as "conscious unbossing," in order to better maintain a work-life balance.

At the same time, they have high expectations for earning significantly more than previous generations, the report outlined.