My Rs 8 Lakh Car Now Worth Rs 1.5 Lakh But Her Gold Is...: Investor's Post On Wives Are Smarter Wins Internet

Financial investor AK Mandhan’s recent post humorously showing the differing value trajectories of his and his wife’s investments has gone viral on the internet,

The post contrasts depreciating assets like his Rs 8 lakh car, now worth only Rs 1.5 lakh after 10 years, with his wife’s gold purchase of the same value that appreciated to Rs 32 lakh.

Mandhan further compared his smartphone purchase for Rs 1 lakh, now valued at just Rs 8,000, against another gold investment by his wife worth Rs 2 lakh today. He humorously recounts suggesting they skip investing in gold for a vacation, to which his wife replied, “Vacation lasts 5 days. Gold lasts 5 generations.