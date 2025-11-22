My Rs 8 Lakh Car Now Worth Rs 1.5 Lakh But Her Gold Is...: Investor's Post On Wives Are Smarter Wins Internet
The post contrasts depreciating assets like his Rs 8 lakh car, now worth only Rs 1.5 lakh after 10 years, with his wife’s gold purchase of the same value that appreciated to Rs 32 lakh.
Financial investor AK Mandhan’s recent post humorously showing the differing value trajectories of his and his wife’s investments has gone viral on the internet,
Mandhan further compared his smartphone purchase for Rs 1 lakh, now valued at just Rs 8,000, against another gold investment by his wife worth Rs 2 lakh today. He humorously recounts suggesting they skip investing in gold for a vacation, to which his wife replied, “Vacation lasts 5 days. Gold lasts 5 generations.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mandhan wrote, "He wrote, "10 yrs ago, I bought a car for Rs 8L. She bought gold for Rs 8L. Today- car's worth Rs 1.5L. Her gold? Rs 32L. I said, "Let's skip gold, go on a vacation?" She said, "Vacation lasts 5 days. Gold lasts 5 generations." I bought a phone for Rs 1L. She bought gold. Now? Phone’s worth Rs 8K. Her gold? Rs 2L. Moral: Wives are smarter."
Since Mandhan’s post appeared on X, it has garnered thousands of likes and shares. Replies reveal a cultural tension: some defend experiential spending for lasting memories, others jest at extremes like skipping necessities for gold, reflecting broader Indian debates on frugality versus enjoyment in personal finance.
A user wrote, "A vacation lasts 5 days. The memory of it lasts a lifetime. Gold sits in a locker. A car takes your family on journeys. A phone connects you to loved ones. Some of life's best assets don't show up on a balance sheet", while another wrote, "So yes, wives are often wiser when it comes to long-term financial instincts (and let’s admit it, they’re usually right." [sic]
This post captures an important cultural and financial insight widely recognised in Indian households: gold is seen not just as a luxury but as a time-tested store of enduring family wealth, often outlasting fleeting luxury expenses like vehicles and gadgets.
Indian women, traditionally savvy in managing household resources, often choose gold as a long-term investment, reflecting values of legacy, security, and preservation of wealth.