BTS Reunion A Step Away And This South Korean Stock Is On 'Fire'
Ahead of the BTS reunion, HYBE, the group's management agency, is seeing a massive resurgence on the South Korean stock market.
South Korean boy band BTS is ready for their comeback. The seven-member pop group were on a hiatus from group activities as they were completing their mandatory 18-month military service.
But now, only one member, Suga, is left to mark his return. Jin, J-Hope, RM, V, Jungkook and Jimin have all completed their military enlistment, while Suga will be completing his mandatory service on June 21.
Owing to this comeback, BTS-related hashtags are trending all across social media platforms as ARMYs gear up for the group's 12th anniversary on June 13.
(Source: BigHit Music website)
BTS Comeback Provides New 'Euphoria'
As ARMYs gear up for the BTS reunion, there is one company whose stock is seeing a massive bull run on the South Korean stock market.
HYBE, previously known as Big Hit Entertainment, manages BTS and several other artists and sub-labels under its wing. It was founded in 2005 by music producer and now chairperson, Bang Si Hyuk.
In anticipation of BTS reunion, HYBE share price has jumped 29% since the end of April.
The stock price may see another spike as BTS' Suga ends social service agent duty on June 21.
As per South Korean news agency Yonhap, Suga, aka Min Yoongi, was deemed unfit for regular combat duty owing to certain health reasons. This resulted in the Daechwita singer being the only who did not serve in the military.
HYBE Upgraded To 'Buy'
Although the BTS reunion is 'Yet To Come', HYBE share price has had another tailwind in store.
As per several media reports, rating agency Goldman Sachs upgraded HYBE from a 'neutral' to a 'buy'. The target price has also been raised to KRW340,000 from KRW220,000.
Apart from recent court rulings in its favour against subsidiary label Ador, HYBE's key growth driver could be its pipeline of new IPs. These new IPs are expected to provide merchandising opportunities fueling its top line.