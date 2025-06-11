BTS Reunion A Step Away And This South Korean Stock Is On 'Fire'

South Korean boy band BTS is ready for their comeback. The seven-member pop group were on a hiatus from group activities as they were completing their mandatory 18-month military service.

But now, only one member, Suga, is left to mark his return. Jin, J-Hope, RM, V, Jungkook and Jimin have all completed their military enlistment, while Suga will be completing his mandatory service on June 21.

Owing to this comeback, BTS-related hashtags are trending all across social media platforms as ARMYs gear up for the group's 12th anniversary on June 13.