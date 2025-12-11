Mumbai Water Cut On December 12-13: BMC Announces 24-Hour Supply Halt, Check List Of Affected Areas

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a 24-hour water cut on Dec. 12 and 13 in multiple localities of the city due to extensive pipeline connectivity work. The disruption will impact several areas across the K/East, H/East and G/North wards, including wide stretches of Andheri, Jogeshwari, Vile Parle, Santacruz, Bandra, including the Bandra-Kurla Complex, as well as Dadar and Mahim.

According to the BMC, civic teams will undertake largescale repair work in the above wards from 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 12, to 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 13. The official announcement noted that the shutdown is unavoidable as the BMC teams will be working on major connections involving the 1,800 mm Tansa West water main, the 1,200 mm line, the 2,400 mm Vaitarna main and a 1,500 mm pipeline located in G/North ward.

The BMC said water supply will be completely stopped in numerous pockets during the repair work, while parts of the K/East ward will only receive low-pressure supply.