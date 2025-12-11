Mumbai Water Cut On December 12-13: BMC Announces 24-Hour Supply Halt, Check List Of Affected Areas
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a 24-hour water cut on Dec. 12 and 13 in multiple localities of the city due to extensive pipeline connectivity work. The disruption will impact several areas across the K/East, H/East and G/North wards, including wide stretches of Andheri, Jogeshwari, Vile Parle, Santacruz, Bandra, including the Bandra-Kurla Complex, as well as Dadar and Mahim.
According to the BMC, civic teams will undertake largescale repair work in the above wards from 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 12, to 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 13. The official announcement noted that the shutdown is unavoidable as the BMC teams will be working on major connections involving the 1,800 mm Tansa West water main, the 1,200 mm line, the 2,400 mm Vaitarna main and a 1,500 mm pipeline located in G/North ward.
The BMC said water supply will be completely stopped in numerous pockets during the repair work, while parts of the K/East ward will only receive low-pressure supply.
Mumbai Water Cut: Areas That Will Be Affected
G/North Ward (Dadar, Mahim, Dharavi region)
In the G/North area, Dharavi and its surrounding localities will see a complete halt in supply on Dec. 12. Areas affected include Dharavi Loop Road, AKG. Nagar, Dharavi Main Road, Ganesh Mandir Road, Dilip Kadam Road, Jasmine Mill Road and Mahim Phatak.
On Dec. 13, supply will remain cut in Jasmine Mill Road, Matunga Labour Camp, Sant Rohidas Road, 60 Feet Road, 90 Feet Road, Sant Kakkiya Road, MP Nagar and Mahatma Gandhi Road.
K/East Ward (Andheri, Jogeshwari, Vile Parle East)
Marol, Military Road, Vasant Oasis, Gaondevi, Gundavali, Chakala, Bamanwada, Maheshwari Nagar, Bhawani Nagar, Kondivita, Airport Road areas, JB Nagar and Bagaraka Road will have no water supply on Dec. 12. Residents in Koldongri, Old Police Galli, Vijay Nagar (Sahar Road) and Mogarpada will have low-pressure supply.
On Dec. 13, the water cut will extend to Om Nagar, Kanti Nagar, Rajasthan Nagar, Sahar Village and Sutar Pakhadi.
H/East Ward (Santacruz, Bandra East, BKC)
The H/East ward will also face a two-day disruption, with supply halted to the entire Bandra-Kurla Complex and Motilal Nagar on Dec. 12.
On Dec. 13, areas such as Prabhat Colony, the south side of CST Road, Yashwant Nagar, Sunder Nagar, Golibar Road to Kherwadi, Behram Nagar, Government Colony and Bandra (East) will be affected.
The BMC has urged residents in all impacted zones to store adequate water and to use supplies judiciously during the maintenance period. Officials have also advised households to boil and filter water for a few days later, and appealed to residents to extend cooperation during the repair work.