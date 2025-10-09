Mumbai Taxpayer Wins Case Against Rs 1 Crore Tax Demand Due To TDS Mismatch, Here's How He Did It

A Mumbai-based taxpayer faced a Rs 1 crore tax demand after the income tax department’s centralised processing centre (CPC) denied him TDS credit of Rs 96 lakh, Economic Times reported. Despite declaring the income and paying due taxes, interest under relevant sections was levied as the TDS credit didn’t show up on his Form 26AS.

According to the report, he declared a total income of Rs 20.16 crore in his ITR and paid Rs 7.12 crore as tax and interest. To meet this liability, he claimed TDS credit of Rs 4.8 crore, advance tax of Rs 2.2 crore and self-assessment tax of Rs 12.34 lakh.

On Nov. 16, 2022, the CPC processed his ITR under Section 143(1) and denied Rs 96 lakh TDS credit as it wasn't reflected in Form 26AS. This triggered a tax demand of Rs 1.09 crore, including interest under Sections 234B and 234C.

Subsequently, the taxpayer filed an appeal with the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals). In the appeal, the taxpayer submitted invoices, TDS advice and bank statements proving receipt of payments after TDS deduction. He argued that the 26AS mismatch was due to the deductor's fault. He also emphasised that Form 26AS is a departmental record and should not solely determine TDS credit eligibility, the ET report stated.