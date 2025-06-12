Mumbai Police Shuts Down Viral Auto Driver’s Rs 5-8 Lakh A Month Locker Service Near US Consulate

A Mumbai autorickshaw driver, who recently went viral for claiming to earn "Rs 5-8 lakhs/month" without ferrying passengers, has found himself under police scrutiny. His unconventional business — a makeshift locker service for visitors to the US Consulate in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) — has now been shut down following an inquiry by local authorities.

The controversy was sparked by a LinkedIn post a few days ago from Rahul Rupani, a product leader at Lenskart. Rupani recounted his experience during a visit to the US Consulate for a visa appointment, where he found himself stuck with his bag, unsure where to leave it due to strict security protocols prohibiting bags inside the premises.

While "clueless on the footpath," Rupani said, he was approached by an autorickshaw driver who offered help. "Sir, bag de do. Safe rakhunga, mera roz ka hai. Rs 1,000 charge hai (Sir, give me the bag. I will keep it safe. This is my daily job. Pay Rs 1,000 for this)," the driver told him.

Though initially hesitant, Rupani agreed to the offer and later shared the incident on social media. He described it as a "brilliant business" idea that addressed a real pain point for visa applicants. The post quickly gained traction.