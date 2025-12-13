Mumbai Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of Messi's GOAT India Tour 2025 On Dec 14

Excitement is building up among Indian football fans ahead of international football icon Lionel Messi's blockbuster GOAT Tour. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will be in the country from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner will visit Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi during the tour.

At the conclusion of the GOAT India Tour 2025, Messi will reportedly meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Fans can book tickets for public events through the District app.

The ticket prices start at Rs 2,250 for the event in Hyderabad, Rs 4,366 in Kolkata, Rs 9,440 in Delhi and Rs 7,080 in Mumbai.

Messi's ex-Barcelona teammate, Luis Suarez, and Argentina's midfield player, Rodrigo De Paul, will feature alongside him for multiple tour stops, including Mumbai's events, said promoter Satadru Dutta.