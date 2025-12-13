Mumbai Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of Messi's GOAT India Tour 2025 On Dec 14
Mumbai Police has issued a traffic advisory for December 14, warning of large crowds and heavy vehicular movement between 12 p.m and 11:00 p.m in South Mumbai due to the Messi event, as per an NDTV report.
Parking will not be allowed at Wankhede and Brabourne Stadiums, and commuters are advised to use public transport such as local trains and metro. Parking restrictions will apply on C Road, D Road, E Road, F Road, G Road, N.S. Road (both directions), Veer Nariman Road, Dinshaw Vachha Road, and Jamshethji Tata Road. Pay-and-park facilities on Veer Nariman Road and Dinshaw Vachha Road will remain suspended.
One-way traffic changes include:
D Road: West to east from N.S. Road to E & C Road junction
E Road: Southbound from D Road to C Road junction
Veer Nariman Road (southbound): Restricted access from Churchgate Junction to E Road
Road closures will affect:
Chandra Bose Road (northbound): Netaji Subhash Air India Junction to Mafatlal Junction
Coastal Road (southbound): Worli/Tardeo to Marine Drive
Coastal Road (northbound): Marine Drive to Worli/Tardeo
Alternative routes suggested include routes via Ramnath Poddar Chowk, Maharshi Karve Road, Opera House, Charni Road, and Marine Lines.
Excitement is building up among Indian football fans ahead of international football icon Lionel Messi's blockbuster GOAT Tour. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will be in the country from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner will visit Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi during the tour.
At the conclusion of the GOAT India Tour 2025, Messi will reportedly meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Fans can book tickets for public events through the District app.
The ticket prices start at Rs 2,250 for the event in Hyderabad, Rs 4,366 in Kolkata, Rs 9,440 in Delhi and Rs 7,080 in Mumbai.
Messi's ex-Barcelona teammate, Luis Suarez, and Argentina's midfield player, Rodrigo De Paul, will feature alongside him for multiple tour stops, including Mumbai's events, said promoter Satadru Dutta.