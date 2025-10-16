Mumbai: Man Helps Deliver Baby At Ram Mandir Railway Station At 1 Am After Hospital Refuses Admission | Watch
Vikash Bedre, a Mumbai commuter, safely delivered a baby on a local train near Ram Mandir station at 1 am after pulling the emergency chain and receiving guidance via video call from a female doctor.
Quick thinking and a remote video call turned a Mumbai railway platform into an impromptu delivery room this week. Vikash Bedre, a Mumbai commuter, safely delivered a baby on a local train near Ram Mandir station at 1 a.m. on Oct. 15, 2025, after pulling the emergency chain and receiving guidance via video call from a female doctor, as the woman's nearby hospital had refused admission.
The story, shared by an Instagram user Manjeet, went viral with over 53k likes in hours. Netizens praised Bedre as a "real-life Rancho" from the film '3 Idiots' for embodying quick thinking and compassion amid passenger panic.
The dramatic events began when a woman aboard a running local train unexpectedly went into labour. With no medical staff or facilities available at Ram Mandir railway station, the situation became critical. Seeing her distress, Bedre immediately took charge and contacted his friend, Dr. Devika Deshmukh, via video call.
Dr. Deshmukh then guided Bedre through the entire delivery process, step-by-step. Following her precise instructions, Bedre successfully delivered the baby safely on the platform. Both Bedre and Dr. Deshmukh later shared the details of the incident with NDTV Marathi.
Bedre Shares His Experience
Bedre, who works as a cinematographer, shared his own experience. "I was very scared, but Dr. Devika Ma'am's help gave me courage," he admitted. "It was solely because of her guidance that I was able to manage the delivery. I was supposed to catch a flight, but without a second thought, I prioritised helping the baby and the mother."
Bedre noted that his professional skills helped him stay focused. "As a cinematographer, I'm trained to capture what I see exactly, and I was able to translate what I was being told into action. My confidence grew with every suggestion from Ma'am. Ultimately, two lives were saved."
Dr. Devika Deshmukh told NDTV Marathi, "When I got the call, I first asked them if a hospital was nearby, but there was none. I was shocked. I had to quickly give them instructions over a video call. We had to improvise."
"Vikas brought a knife and a lighter from a nearby stall. The knife was heated with the lighter, and they were able to cut the umbilical cord. Vikas followed every instruction I gave," she added.
Reflecting on her motivation, Dr. Deshmukh added, "I felt that saving her was the first duty, and that's why we showed this readiness. When Vikas asked if he could do it, I reassured him.
"The real praise belongs to Vikas Bedre; he understood the pain of the woman and risked helping her, even as a layman, Deshmukh said.