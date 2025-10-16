Mumbai: Man Helps Deliver Baby At Ram Mandir Railway Station At 1 Am After Hospital Refuses Admission | Watch

Dr. Devika Deshmukh told NDTV Marathi, "When I got the call, I first asked them if a hospital was nearby, but there was none. I was shocked. I had to quickly give them instructions over a video call. We had to improvise."

"Vikas brought a knife and a lighter from a nearby stall. The knife was heated with the lighter, and they were able to cut the umbilical cord. Vikas followed every instruction I gave," she added.

Reflecting on her motivation, Dr. Deshmukh added, "I felt that saving her was the first duty, and that's why we showed this readiness. When Vikas asked if he could do it, I reassured him.

"The real praise belongs to Vikas Bedre; he understood the pain of the woman and risked helping her, even as a layman, Deshmukh said.