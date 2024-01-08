Mumbai Festival 2024: Date, Time, Events, How To Register And More

NDTV ProfitTrendingMumbai Festival 2024: Date, Time, Events, How To Register And More
Spearheaded by Anand Mahindra, serving as the Chairperson of the Mumbai Festival Advisory Committee, the cultural phenomena aims to capture the essence of Mumbai's rich heritage and spirit.

08 Jan 2024, 03:01 PM IST
India's financial capital will soon kick off the Mumbai Festival 2024 with an event that's filled to the brim with music, dance, laughter, and the city’s pride.

This festival aims to become an iconic annual celebration, uniting communities and celebrating the vibrant cultural mosaic that defines the city of Mumbai.

Mumbai Festival 2024: Dates And How To Register

The Mumbai Festival 2024 will start on January 20. However, participants are advised to check the timings of individual events they are registering for.

For registering, check out https://insider.in/mumbai-festival-2024/.

Mumbai Festival 2024: Events

Here are a few events listed for Mumbai Festival 2024:

Mumbai Festival | Maha Mumbai Expo

  • Date: January 20 - January 28

  • Venue: MMRDA Ground, Mumbai

  • Cost: Rs 149/-

Mumbai Festival | Music Fest

  • Date: January 19 - January 28 | 6 pm Onwards

  • Venue to be announced, Mumbai

Mumbai Festival | Beach Fest | Yoga

  • Date: January 20 - January 27 | 6 am

  • Venue Juhu Beach, Mumbai

Mumbai Festival | Beach Fest | Football

  • Date: January 20 - 28 | 7 am - 7 pm

  • Venue: Juhu Beach, Mumbai

Mumbai Festival | Beach Fest | Volleyball

  • Date: January 20 - 28 | 7 am - 7 pm

  • Venue: Juhu Beach, Mumbai

Mumbai Festival 2024: Terms And Conditions

Here are the terms and conditions for the events:

  • Please carry a valid ID proof along with you.

  • No refunds on purchased tickets are possible, even in case of any rescheduling.

  • Security procedures, including frisking, remain the right of the management.

  • No dangerous or potentially hazardous objects including but not limited to weapons, knives, guns, fireworks, helmets, laser devices, bottles, or musical instruments will be allowed in the venue and may be ejected with or without the owner from the venue.

  • The sponsors/performers/organisers are not responsible for any injury or damage occurring due to the event. Any claims regarding the same would be settled in courts in Mumbai.

  • People in an inebriated state may not be allowed entry.

  • Organisers hold the right to deny late entry to the event.

  • Venue rules apply.

