Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Here's The Latest Update

Announced in 2017, the country's first high-speed train corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad will see bullet trains running at a speed of 320 kmph. Out of the total 508 km-long project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, the viaduct has been raised to a length of 272 km. There are eight rivers on the route and bridges have been built over five of them. The deadline to complete the 50-km-long section between Surat and Billimora is 2026. The bullet train corridor will integrate big economic centres such as Mumbai, Thane, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Anand and Ahmedabad.

Japanese funding agency JICA has been the funding partner for several multi-billion infrastructure projects in India. Chief representative of JICA India, Saito Mitsunori, has expressed satisfaction with the ongoing Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project.