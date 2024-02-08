Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Here's The Latest Update
Stay updated on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project with the latest construction developments.
The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday provided an update on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train saying that the bullet train "symbolises the unstoppable march of progress in Mumbai."
Bullet Train Project Update
In a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, the Railways has provided a construction update which includes:
Mumbai Underground Station.
21 km-long underground tunnel including a 7 km undersea tunnel.
Mumbai HSR station is under construction.
Shaft 2 at Vikhroli is under construction (underground/undersea tunnel).
Shaft 3 at Sawli, Navi Mumbai, is under construction (underground/undersea tunnel).
ADIT portal is under construction (underground/undersea tunnel).
The Shilphata portal is under construction (underground/undersea tunnel).
#BulletTrain symbolises the unstoppable march of progress in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/zjXXuMZK9r— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 7, 2024
Announced in 2017, the country's first high-speed train corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad will see bullet trains running at a speed of 320 kmph. Out of the total 508 km-long project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, the viaduct has been raised to a length of 272 km. There are eight rivers on the route and bridges have been built over five of them. The deadline to complete the 50-km-long section between Surat and Billimora is 2026. The bullet train corridor will integrate big economic centres such as Mumbai, Thane, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Anand and Ahmedabad.
Japanese funding agency JICA has been the funding partner for several multi-billion infrastructure projects in India. Chief representative of JICA India, Saito Mitsunori, has expressed satisfaction with the ongoing Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project.
- with inputs from PTI