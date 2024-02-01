Mumbai: 323 Sq Ft Flat In Kandivali For Rs 75 Lakh Leaves Internet In Disbelief; Watch Video
The real estate video which has since gone viral has sparked some unintended humour. While some Netizens are playfully poking fun, others are sarcastically taking a dig at the space crunch in Mumbai.
Mumbai's small spaces, whether residential or commercial, have become quite common due to the high demand for real estate in the city.
However, a video of a 2BHK flat with an area of just 323 sq ft in Kandivali that is up for sale with a price tag of Rs 75 lakh has left the Internet stunned!
Mumbai's Real Estate Viral Video
In a video that went viral on social media, a real estate influencer is seen describing a 323 sq ft. apartment. In her reel, she captures the interest of potential buyers seeking a 2BHK flat in Kandivali, suggesting that they can now opt for it within the estimated budget of a 1BHK flat.
The woman gives a virtual tour of the home, showcasing how the small space has been transformed into a functional flat. The kitchen and the living room are compact, but the master bedroom lacks a proper double bed and has only a convertible one, while the washroom is cramped too. Watch the video here:
2BHK flat in a 323 sq ft area. 323 sq ft is less than even one-half of a badminton court. This is for 75 lakh. Don't miss the washrooms and try to find the bathing space in them. pic.twitter.com/3ZdOH6tyzA— THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) January 31, 2024
Netizens React
Mumbai is one of the most expensive cities in India, which makes it difficult for many to afford a home. Limited land is a key factor in keeping prices high.