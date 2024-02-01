NDTV ProfitTrendingMumbai: 323 Sq Ft Flat In Kandivali For Rs 75 Lakh Leaves Internet In Disbelief; Watch Video
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai: 323 Sq Ft Flat In Kandivali For Rs 75 Lakh Leaves Internet In Disbelief; Watch Video

The real estate video which has since gone viral has sparked some unintended humour. While some Netizens are playfully poking fun, others are sarcastically taking a dig at the space crunch in Mumbai.

01 Feb 2024, 12:57 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: Screengrab from viral video on X</p></div>
Image Source: Screengrab from viral video on X

Mumbai's small spaces, whether residential or commercial, have become quite common due to the high demand for real estate in the city.

However, a video of a 2BHK flat with an area of just 323 sq ft in Kandivali that is up for sale with a price tag of Rs 75 lakh has left the Internet stunned!

Mumbai's Real Estate Viral Video

In a video that went viral on social media, a real estate influencer is seen describing a 323 sq ft. apartment. In her reel, she captures the interest of potential buyers seeking a 2BHK flat in Kandivali, suggesting that they can now opt for it within the estimated budget of a 1BHK flat.

The woman gives a virtual tour of the home, showcasing how the small space has been transformed into a functional flat. The kitchen and the living room are compact, but the master bedroom lacks a proper double bed and has only a convertible one, while the washroom is cramped too. Watch the video here:

Netizens React

The real estate video which has since gone viral has sparked some unintended humour. While some Netizens are playfully poking fun, others are sarcastically taking a dig at the space crunch in Mumbai. Here are some reactions:

Mumbai is one of the most expensive cities in India, which makes it difficult for many to afford a home. Limited land is a key factor in keeping prices high.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT