Mount Everest 'Visible' from Bihar's Madhubani After Rains Clear Pollution; Internet Reacts

Last seen during the Covid-19 lockdown, the grand and majestic peaks of Mount Everest were once again sighted by the residents of Jainagar in Bihar's Madhubani district. The residents caught glimpse of the mountain after a spell of rain cleared out the sky and lowered pollution.

Netizens from Jainagar have flooded the internet with visuals of the world's tallest mountain above sea level. Located in the Solukhumbu district of Nepal’s Koshi province, the Mountain Everest is 8,848.86 m above sea level.

"How could I miss this truly Eureka moment of Everest, Lhotse and surrounding ranges from the Bihar! First clear views I've seen from here. This is what the Great Trigonometric Survey of India would've witnessed on a regular basis in the 19th century", posted a netizen on their X account.

Along with the caption, the user had attached a photograph with Everest and the peaks adjacent to it like — Lhotse, Makalu, Shartse I, Chamlang, Thamserku, and Mera Peak.

The user claimed that these peaks were visible from his house and also labelled them according to their heights.

Another user posted a comparison between how Mount Everest appeared from Delhi against how it appeared from Jainagar.

"Scenic beauty! More than 150+kms far, still visible to the naked eye. The Emperor Himalaya", read another post on X along with a video of the mountain.

The rare sighting in Bihar threw users back to the Covid-19 lockdown days where receded pollution had given a window to nature's most scenic views and made the air around them fresh.

"A mountain view, specifically Mount Everest, was visible from Sitamarhi, Bihar, due to a significant drop in air pollution during the COVID-19 lockdown in 5 May 2020", one user posted along with a photograph.