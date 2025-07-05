Monsoon Getaways Near Mumbai: Lonavala Is So Last Season — Try These 10 Stunning Destinations Instead!
From the misty mountains of Malshej Ghat to the serene beach of Kashid, here are some of the mesmerising weekend getaways near Mumbai.
The monsoon season is here and this time of the year transforms the coastal regions into an emerald haven. Filled with lush palm groves, roaring waves and mist-kissed horizons, coastal towns are a must visit this monsoon to witness its charm and nature’s magnificence. You may choose to visit with your family, friends or simply for your solo adventures!
Here is a list of some coastal towns you must visit in 2025:
Alibaug: A Classic Coastal Gem
How can one ignore the classic coast of Alibaug — the perfect monsoon combination for a getaway! Just a ferry ride away from Mumbai, this popular coastal town is a magical experience to witness during monsoons. Its beaches such as Alibaug Beach, Kashid Beach, Kihim Beach, and Revdanda Beach become serene and atmospheric during this time of the year. For history lovers, forts like Kolaba Fort are accessible at low tide for a visit. The magnificent piece of history sits majestically off the coast. The monsoon season transforms the area with lush greenery and a refreshing atmosphere.
Tarkarli: Konkan Splendour
On the shores of the Arabian Sea, Tarkarli village is known for the white sands and clear waters of Tarkarli Beach. It is a popular spot for water sports. One can enjoy the beauty of the Konkan coast during the rains, and also explore nearby temples as well as historical sites like the Sindhudurg Fort. The 17th century Maratha fort is situated on an island just off the coast.
Kashid: The Quiet White Sands
About 126 km by road from Mumbai, this beach town sees fewer tourists in monsoon. Its white sands and turquoise waters shine against lush green hills. The weekend getaway perfect for solitude seekers, long contemplative walks, and local seafood in cosy beach shacks.
Kashid Beach is a key attraction in Maharashtra's Konkan region (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Ratnagiri: Serene Coastal Charms
The infamous port town of Ratnagiri, well-known for its Alphonso mangoes, stunning beaches, and historical forts is about 7–8 hrs (335 km) drive along the Konkan highway from Mumbai. Though it is recommended to visit Ratnagiri during the winter season—from October to March, when the weather is pleasant and comfortable—its dramatic cliffside beaches become an even more beautiful sight to see during the rainy season. Mumbaikars can also hop on to an adventurous ferry ride at approximately Rs 660 per person from Ferry Wharf (Bhaucha Dhakka) to Dabhol.
Harihareshwar And Ganpatipule: Temple By The Sea
Located in the Raigad district, the coastal town of Harihareshwar is surrounded by three hills named Harihareshwar, Harshinachal and Pushpadri. It is primarily known for its ancient Harihareshwar Temple and scenic beaches like Harihareshwar Beach. During monsoon (June to October), Harihareshwar offers a lush and green landscape with pleasant temperatures. But be careful with your steps! The increased humidity and slippery paths can hinder your experience of the spiritual atmosphere.
Another spiritually appealing town that feels blessed amid monsoon showers is Ganpatipule. With beautiful beaches like Ganpatipule Beach and a 400-year-old Swayambhu Ganpati temple, the place offers visitors laid-back stays that cleanse the sands and soul.
Mandwa: A Short Coastal Getaway
Just across the bay from Mumbai, Mandwa is famous for its ferry connectivity and relaxed beach vibe. Pair it with a trip to Kihim or Alibaug beaches and Mandwa is your ideal destination for a quick monsoon respite—no long drives, just ferry breezes and sea-spray.
Ferry boats lined up in Mandwa (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Kalsubai Peak: Monsoon Showers With A View
Located in Ahilyanagar district in Akole Taluka, known to be the highest peak in Maharashtra, Kalsubai Peak offers a unique and refreshing experience during the monsoon season. The landscape in the Western Ghats is a paradise of waterfalls, but the trekking experience can be challenging due to slippery paths. It's best to prepare for slippery conditions with proper footwear and rain gear.
Kalsubai is the tallest peak in Maharashtra (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Durshet: A Hidden Gem
In the Sahyadri Range, located on the banks of the Amba River, this popular tourist spot is a village surrounded by thick forests and serene water. During the monsoon season, Durshet offers a tranquil and picturesque experience.
Malshej Ghat: A Heritage And Nature Destination
Malshej Ghat, located 700m above sea level, is a popular destination for heritage and nature lovers due to its numerous waterfalls, trekking trails and lofty forts. During the monsoon season, the Ghat becomes a sight with a relaxed atmosphere and breathtaking views.
Malshej Ghat is frequented by scores of tourists during the weekends in Monsoon. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Where would you plan your next holiday trip for this monsoon season?
By Bushra Satkhed