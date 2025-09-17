Money Heist Style Robbery In Karnataka: Armed Robbers Loot SBI Branch, Flee With Rs 21 Crore Cash

A major bank robbery took place in Karnataka’s Vijayapura district on Tuesday, in which a gang of over five masked men stormed into the State Bank of India branch in Chadachan town and fled with huge cash and gold. The robbers were dressed in military-style uniforms and carried guns and sharp weapons, drawing comparisons to the popular Spanish series ‘Money Heist’.

They entered the bank during working hours and quickly overpowered the staff with the help of their weapons. The manager, cashier and other employees were tied up and locked inside a room by the gang. The armed men then broke into the bank lockers and fled with a huge amount of cash and gold, sending shockwaves across the district.

According to a report by NDTV, the robbers escaped with valuables worth around Rs 21 crore. The robbers also fled with approximately 58 kilograms of gold, a Matrubhumi report mentioned.

Soon after the incident, Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi and other senior officials reached the spot. The area has been cordoned off and teams have been called in to further investigate the incident.

The Chadachan Police has registered a case. A manhunt has also been launched to catch the gang members.