Momo Shop Offers Rs 25,000 Salary For Helper Job; Netizens Say 'Want To Apply'

A job posting outside a momo shop has caused quite a stir online, grabbing the attention of many netizens. The reason being the shop is offering a monthly salary of Rs 25,000 for a helper-cum-worker position, which has led some to compare it to the earnings of college graduates.

The job advertisement in Hindi was shared widely on social media platform X. Translated into English, it reads, "Helper-cum-worker required. Salary - Rs 25,000." Accompanying the text is a picture showing various containers on a slab, offering a glimpse into the work environment at the eatery.