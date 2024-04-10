Momo Shop Offers Rs 25,000 Salary For Helper Job; Netizens Say 'Want To Apply'
A job posting outside a momo shop has caused quite a stir online, grabbing the attention of many netizens. The reason being the shop is offering a monthly salary of Rs 25,000 for a helper-cum-worker position, which has led some to compare it to the earnings of college graduates.
The job advertisement in Hindi was shared widely on social media platform X. Translated into English, it reads, "Helper-cum-worker required. Salary - Rs 25,000." Accompanying the text is a picture showing various containers on a slab, offering a glimpse into the work environment at the eatery.
The post, shared on April 8, quickly gained traction, garnering nearly 88,000 views in just two days. Netizens were quick to share their thoughts and reactions.
"Damn, this local momo shop is offering a better package than the average college in India these days," an X user wrote.
Another commented, "Ask him to go to campus placement instead of random advertisement," suggesting that the job offer was more lucrative than traditional career paths.
However, some users also expressed scepticism about the high salary and compared it to careers with the potential for salary growth over time. "Average college salary will increase considerably over a period of time, this won't," remarked one user.
Others took a more lighthearted approach in their reactions, with one user humorously asking, "Walk-in interview hain kya?"