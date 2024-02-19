Mizoram Foundation Day 2024: Date, History, Significance And More

After India gained independence, the region of Mizoram became part of Assam, one of the states in the newly formed Indian Union. However, the people of Mizoram, primarily the Mizo tribes, started demanding autonomy and recognition of their distinct identity. The demand for autonomy and recognition of Mizo identity led to the emergence of a political movement, which was the Mizo National Front (MNF), founded by Laldenga in 1961.

The MNF campaigned for the creation of a separate state for the Mizo people. Statehood was a prerequisite to implementing the accord signed between the MNF and the Union Government on June 30, 1986.

After political upheaval, a constitutional Amendment Bill and another to confer statehood on Mizoram was passed in the Lok Sabha on August 5, 1986. The formalisation of Mizoram State took place on February 20, 1987.