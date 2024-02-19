Mizoram Foundation Day 2024: Date, History, Significance And More
Mizoram celebrates its Foundation Day every year on February 20 to commemorate the official recognition of Mizoram as a full-fledged state within the Indian Union. As we approach Mizoram Foundation Day 2024, let us delve into its history, significance and some facts about the state.
Mizoram Foundation Day 2024: History
After India gained independence, the region of Mizoram became part of Assam, one of the states in the newly formed Indian Union. However, the people of Mizoram, primarily the Mizo tribes, started demanding autonomy and recognition of their distinct identity. The demand for autonomy and recognition of Mizo identity led to the emergence of a political movement, which was the Mizo National Front (MNF), founded by Laldenga in 1961.
The MNF campaigned for the creation of a separate state for the Mizo people. Statehood was a prerequisite to implementing the accord signed between the MNF and the Union Government on June 30, 1986.
After political upheaval, a constitutional Amendment Bill and another to confer statehood on Mizoram was passed in the Lok Sabha on August 5, 1986. The formalisation of Mizoram State took place on February 20, 1987.
Mizoram Foundation Day 2024: Significance
Mizoram Foundation Day is significant as it celebrates the spirit of cultural pride and social progress. It is a day to reminisce the sacrifices made by those who fought for the state's identity. The vibrant celebrations showcase the Mizo people's rich cultural heritage through song, dance, and traditional attire. Traditional games like 'Cheraw' and 'Khuallam' are played, reminding everyone of their roots.
The day is also a platform to acknowledge the state's progress on various fronts. From its natural beauty and eco-tourism initiatives to its commitment to education and literacy, Mizoram has emerged as an example of sustainable development.
Mizoram Facts
Here are some facts about the state of Mizoram:
The name Mizoram is derived from Mi (people), Zo (lofty place, such as a hill) and Ram (land – in Mizo language), and thus Mizoram implies 'Land of the hill people'.
Mizoram became the 23rd state of India, a step above Union Territory in federal autonomy, on February 20 1987.
Mizoram is the fifth smallest state of India with 21,087 sq km. The tropic of cancer runs through the state nearly at its middle.
Mizoram shares borders with Assam, Tripura and Manipur. The state shares international borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh.
Railways saw the light of day in Mizoram when the first broad gauge train chugged into Mizoram on May 27, 2016, after the Silchar – Bhairabi daily passenger train was flagged off.
Fruit crops like Mandarin orange, banana, mango, strawberry, grapes, pineapple, and dragon fruit thrive well in Mizoram. Mizoram is the 4th largest producer of strawberries in India.
Cheraw is a very old traditional dance of the Mizos. Men sit face to face on the ground, tap long pairs of horizontal and cross bamboo staves open and close in rhythmic beats. Girls dance in and out between the beats of bamboo in colourful Mizo costumes of 'Puanchei', 'Kawrchei'. Vakiria' and 'Thihna' dance.
Mizoram silk, traditionally woven by hand, is renowned for its delicate texture and intricate patterns, adding a touch of luxury to traditional attire.