Miss World 2024: Important Dates, Live Streaming, Competition Line-ups And More

The pageant will unfold across various venues, including the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi and will see 120 contestants from countries across the globe participate in various competitions and charitable initiatives.

Staying true to its theme of 'Beauty with a Purpose', the 21-day extravaganza will be marked by a slew of events that will empower the young women as agents of change and the leaders of tomorrow. Each contestant has been given her dedicated media channel on the MissWorld.com platform, enabling them to demonstrate their abilities and the chance to feature as one of the top 20 finalists.

The competition line-up during the festival includes: