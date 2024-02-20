Miss World 2024: Important Dates, Live Streaming, Competition Line-ups And More
The much anticipated 71st edition of Miss World will be held in India from February 18 to March 9. The Miss World pageant is making its return to India after a gap of 28 years. India last hosted the international pageant in 1996.
Miss World 2024: Opening And Closing Ceremony Dates
The pageant will commence with 'The Opening Ceremony' and 'India Welcomes the World Gala' by the India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) at The Ashok in New Delhi on February 20.
It will conclude with a grand finale at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on March 9. Singer Shaan will perform during the Miss World final broadcast event.
Miss World 2024: Competition Line-up
The pageant will unfold across various venues, including the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi and will see 120 contestants from countries across the globe participate in various competitions and charitable initiatives.
Staying true to its theme of 'Beauty with a Purpose', the 21-day extravaganza will be marked by a slew of events that will empower the young women as agents of change and the leaders of tomorrow. Each contestant has been given her dedicated media channel on the MissWorld.com platform, enabling them to demonstrate their abilities and the chance to feature as one of the top 20 finalists.
The competition line-up during the festival includes:
February 21: Beauty With A Purpose Presentations: Plenary Hall, Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.
February 23: Head-To-Head Challenge Final – The Summit Room, Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.
February 25: Miss World Sport Challenge, New Delhi.
March 2: World Top Designer Award & Miss World Top Model - Mumbai.
March 3: Miss World Talent Final – Mumbai.
March 9: Miss World Red Carpet Special – Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.
March 9: 71st Miss World Final – Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.
Miss World 2024 Final: Where To Watch?
The Miss World 2024 final will be broadcast between 7.30 pm and 10.30 pm IST on March 9 by Sony Liv and will be streamed and telecast across the world.
India At Miss World
Sini Shetty will be representing India at Miss World 2024. Manushi Chhillar was the most recent Indian to win the pageant, having bagged the crown in 2017. Earlier winners include Aishwarya Rai, Diana Hayden, Yukta Mookhey and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.
About Miss World
The Miss World Organisation is the oldest and most prestigious international beauty pageant in the world. Established in 1951, it celebrates the beauty, intellect, and humanitarian efforts of women from various countries. Miss World has a rich history of promoting charitable causes and empowering women to become agents of change in their communities and beyond.