Minicoy Island: All You Need To Know About The 'Hidden Gem' Of Lakshadweep

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep has put the spotlight on the archipelago.

With travellers turning focus to the union territory amidst the diplomatic row between India and the Maldives, a report has claimed that authorities are now planning to develop a new airfield at the Minicoy Islands.

The new airfield there would be capable of operating military aircraft, including fighter jets, along with commercial ones, news agency ANI reported.

"The plan is to have a joint airfield that would be capable of operating fighter jets, military transport planes and commercial aircraft," government sources told the news agency.

The Minicoy Island is the southern-most island of Lakshadweep, situated at a distance of 398 km south-west of Kochi. Here's all you need to know about the 'hidden treasure of India':