Minicoy Island: All You Need To Know About The 'Hidden Gem' Of Lakshadweep
Minicoy is set apart from the Northern group of islands by its culture. The main attraction of the island is its carefully arranged villages, known as ‘Avah’.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep has put the spotlight on the archipelago.
With travellers turning focus to the union territory amidst the diplomatic row between India and the Maldives, a report has claimed that authorities are now planning to develop a new airfield at the Minicoy Islands.
The new airfield there would be capable of operating military aircraft, including fighter jets, along with commercial ones, news agency ANI reported.
"The plan is to have a joint airfield that would be capable of operating fighter jets, military transport planes and commercial aircraft," government sources told the news agency.
The Minicoy Island is the southern-most island of Lakshadweep, situated at a distance of 398 km south-west of Kochi. Here's all you need to know about the 'hidden treasure of India':
Where Is Minicoy Island?
The Minicoy Island has an area of 4.80 sq km. According to the information on the Lakshadweep's official website, this island lies near the 9 0 Channel, which is one of the busiest shipping routes and is about 130 km from the northern-most island of Maldives.
The island is about 2 metres above the mean sea level on the western side and about 3 to 4 metres on the eastern side and is 11 km long.
Image Source: Mufeedudheen (Muppi)
Places To Visit In Minicoy Island
Minicoy Island is also referred to as the 'Lost Maldives.'
The Lighthouse on the island is one of the oldest and was constructed in 1885. Tourists can visit the villages, tuna canning factory, the light house and go for a long drive through dense coconut groves and winding village roads.
The beaches have bathing huts and change rooms; so they can swim and beach walk, pedal boat, surf, kayak and sail.
Minicoy is set apart from the Northern group of islands by its culture. The main attraction of the island is its carefully arranged villages, known as ‘Avah’. Each Avah has its internal organization headed by a Moopan, around which the life of the community rests.
The folk dances of Minicoy are ‘Lava’, Thaara’, ‘Dandi’, ‘Fuli’ and ‘Bandiya’. Colourful and elegant race boats known as ‘Jahadhoni’ are used for race, reception of dignitaries and for annual picnic to Viringili/Raggan.
Image Source: Mufeedudheen (Muppi)
Image Source: Mufeedudheen (Muppi)
Image Source: Mufeedudheen (Muppi)
Image Source: Mufeedudheen (Muppi)
Image Source: Mufeedudheen (Muppi)
Image Source: Mufeedudheen (Muppi)
Image Source: Mufeedudheen (Muppi)
Image Source: Mufeedudheen (Muppi)
Image Source: Mufeedudheen (Muppi)
Image Source: Mufeedudheen (Muppi)
Image Source: Mufeedudheen (Muppi)
Image Source: Mufeedudheen (Muppi)
Image Source: Mufeedudheen (Muppi)
Language Spoken:
The people of Minicoy Island speak Hindi, English, Malayalam, and Maldivian. The main language spoken is Mahal, a dialect of Maldivian language. Notably, Minicoy is the only place in India where Mahal is spoken, making it a linguistic minority.
Climate Conditions In Minicoy
The climate on Minicoy Island mirrors that of Kerala, with March to May being the hottest period. The average temperature ranges from 25°C to 35°C, with humidity between 70-76% for most of the year. Monsoon prevails from May to September, with boats restricted during this period due to turbulent seas.