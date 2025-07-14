'Don't Have To Go To Office Anymore': Delhi Man Reveals How He Earns Rs 1.6 Lakh A Month After Job Loss

A Reddit user, who claims to be a former Microsoft employee, in a post revealed sources of his steady monthly income even after getting fired from his job. He earns over Rs 1.5 lakh a month from the assets he created over the years.

The user is a 36-year-old male living in North Delhi and his Reddit post could lay a roadmap to financial freedom for many people.

The post begins with the user saying, “Guys, today I was fired from my job, but I am not completely broke, I don’t want to do another job anymore and here’s my financial situation.”

He claims that his family includes his wife, daughter and mother. He provided a breakdown of his monthly expenses, such as groceries, utilities, etc., and said that it adds up to Rs 85,000 to Rs 90,000. Notably, the monthly expense for travelling is Rs 20,000, as the family goes out two to three times a year.

“May be I will have to cut the travelling budget for a few years. I don’t know,” he said.