'Don't Have To Go To Office Anymore': Delhi Man Reveals How He Earns Rs 1.6 Lakh A Month After Job Loss
The Reddit post outlined the user’s monthly expenses and assets.
A Reddit user, who claims to be a former Microsoft employee, in a post revealed sources of his steady monthly income even after getting fired from his job. He earns over Rs 1.5 lakh a month from the assets he created over the years.
The user is a 36-year-old male living in North Delhi and his Reddit post could lay a roadmap to financial freedom for many people.
The post begins with the user saying, “Guys, today I was fired from my job, but I am not completely broke, I don’t want to do another job anymore and here’s my financial situation.”
He claims that his family includes his wife, daughter and mother. He provided a breakdown of his monthly expenses, such as groceries, utilities, etc., and said that it adds up to Rs 85,000 to Rs 90,000. Notably, the monthly expense for travelling is Rs 20,000, as the family goes out two to three times a year.
“May be I will have to cut the travelling budget for a few years. I don’t know,” he said.
He then provided a breakdown of his sources of income:
1. Seven rental properties – Rs 1,20,000 per month (This increases 4-5% every year).
2. Dividends – Rs 40,000-45,000 per month (again a monthly average from a Rs 2.5 crore portfolio).
3. Banks – Rs 6,000 per month (from a Rs 12 lakh investment).
All these steady incomes help him to generate around Rs 1.5-1.6 lakh a month.
His non-performing assets include two properties, gold and silver worth Rs 28 lakh to Rs 30 lakh, mutual funds worth Rs 12 lakh and cash worth Rs 65 lakh to Rs 70 lakh.
“So, performing assets are generating decent incomes, but there’s a catch. I have bought 3 under-construction properties worth Rs 1.5 crore total. I have already paid 45% altogether, so total 80 lakh payments are still going to go towards these properties in the next 2-3 years.
He will use the rest of the cash to pay for under-construction properties, because of which he doesn’t want to take any risks right now.
The user also revealed that the couple is expecting their next child soon. “I have around 65-70 lakh cash that I am not interested in investing at all right now because I am keeping 15-20 lakh for health emergency expense. I also have enough saved up for our next baby's delivery hospital bill.”
He outlined that his wife is happy as he will be available to support her throughout her pregnancy and childbirth, but he is still questioning himself if he has enough.
“I really don’t want to go back to my job anymore, it was so stressful some days that I literally had nightmares. My wife saw me suffer a lot and that’s why she is more positive than me. My mother is amazing and says ‘Jo hua acche k liye hua’, we will be just fine, etc.”
He is also wondering if he should put his kids into more affordable schools.
The post generated a variety of responses. One user said, “Firstly, your financial situation at age 36 is spectacular. I am guessing you had a foreign IT job, WFH from India.”
Another user said, “You are in a good position financially. Spend some time with family. Sometimes these incidents allow you to see life in a different way. Btw were you a Microsoft employee?”
To this question, the user said, “Yes. LOL. How did you guess?”
Another user said, “If it is Microsoft, you’ll get a decent couple of months' severance package. Treat it like you are getting paid for doing nothing and take a mental break.”