Mumbai Local Train Update: Rail Fracture Hits Central Railway Services
Local train services on the Central Railway's main line were briefly disrupted on Tuesday morning after a rail fracture was detected between Vikhroli and Kanjurmarg stations in Mumbai, officials said.
The incident caused suburban trains, considered the lifeline of Mumbai, to run 10 to 20 minutes behind schedule, some commuters said.
The fracture was spotted on the down slow line at 7.32 am, prompting authorities to impose a speed restriction and divert services to maintain safety, the officials said. Railway personnel attended to the issue immediately and declared the line safe for train movement with a 30 kmph speed restriction at 7.58 am, Central Railway's chief public relations officer, Swapnil Nila, said. Until then, the slow local trains were diverted to the fast line from Matunga station, he said.
What Is A Rail Fracture?
A rail fracture is a break or separation in a railway track, which can range from a small crack to a complete separation of the rail. It is a serious safety hazard caused by material fatigue, defects, or extreme temperature changes, and it may lead to derailments.
While railway officials did not disclose the exact reasons, the cause of the rail fracture could be 'Wear and tear': where, over time, railway tracks undergo wear and tear, which can weaken them to the point of fracture. Another factor that could have led to this is the 'Temperature fluctuations': Extreme cold can cause the metal to contract and become more brittle, both of which can lead to a break, especially if a rail is under stress.
(with PTI inputs)