Mumbai Local Train Update: Rail Fracture Hits Central Railway Services

A rail fracture is a break or separation in a railway track, which can range from a small crack to a complete separation of the rail. It is a serious safety hazard caused by material fatigue, defects, or extreme temperature changes, and it may lead to derailments.

While railway officials did not disclose the exact reasons, the cause of the rail fracture could be 'Wear and tear': where, over time, railway tracks undergo wear and tear, which can weaken them to the point of fracture. Another factor that could have led to this is the 'Temperature fluctuations': Extreme cold can cause the metal to contract and become more brittle, both of which can lead to a break, especially if a rail is under stress.

(with PTI inputs)