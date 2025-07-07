Metro In Dino Box Office Collection: Anurag Basu's Film Earns Rs 16.75 Crore In Opening Weekend
'Metro…In Dino', a spiritual sequel to Anurag Basu’s 'Life in a... Metro' (2007) explores the lives of four couples.
Filmmaker Anurag Basu’s 'Metro…In Dino' performed decently in its opening weekend at the box office, earning an estimated Rs 9.5 crore in India over the first two days.
On its third day, the film garnered about Rs 7.25 crore net, bringing the total collection to around Rs 16.75 crore at the domestic box office, according to the industry tracker Sacnilk.
On its opening day, the movie earned just Rs 3.5 crore, marking a slow start at the box office in India. However, the weekend holiday provided it a much-needed boost with higher footfall at the theatres.
The movie, which was released in theatres on July 4, has been produced by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions.
'Metro…In Dino, a spiritual sequel to Anurag Basu’s 'Life in a... Metro', explores the lives of four couples. Like its predecessor, it delves into themes of modern relationships including conflict, commitment issues, infidelity, emotional confusion and eventual reconciliation. The plot reflects the complexities of evolving relationships in urban settings and personal growth.
'Life in a... Metro' released in 2007 starring late actor Irrfan Khan, Kay Kay Menon, Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Shiney Ahuja and Shiney Ahuja. Sharma is the only actor who featured in both films.
According to Sacnilk, the movie recorded a 39.75% Hindi occupancy on Sunday. Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi-NCR were among the cities to record high occupancy. Cities like Surat, Jaipur and Lucknow logged lower occupancy, ranging from 18% to around 30%.
Key actors in 'Metro…In Dino' include Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Saswata Chatterjee.
The film features Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur as one of the couples, marking their first on-screen collaboration. On the other hand, Pankaj Tripathi appears opposite Konkona Sen Sharma. Tripathi’s character offers a refreshing change from his usual intense and gritty roles.
'Metro…In Dino' marks Anurag Basu’s return to direction after a five-year break. His last film, Ludo, was released directly on OTT in 2020, while his previous theatrical release was Jagga Jasoos in 2017.