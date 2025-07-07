Metro In Dino Box Office Collection: Anurag Basu's Film Earns Rs 16.75 Crore In Opening Weekend

Filmmaker Anurag Basu’s 'Metro…In Dino' performed decently in its opening weekend at the box office, earning an estimated Rs 9.5 crore in India over the first two days.

On its third day, the film garnered about Rs 7.25 crore net, bringing the total collection to around Rs 16.75 crore at the domestic box office, according to the industry tracker Sacnilk.

On its opening day, the movie earned just Rs 3.5 crore, marking a slow start at the box office in India. However, the weekend holiday provided it a much-needed boost with higher footfall at the theatres.

The movie, which was released in theatres on July 4, has been produced by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions.

'Metro…In Dino, a spiritual sequel to Anurag Basu’s 'Life in a... Metro', explores the lives of four couples. Like its predecessor, it delves into themes of modern relationships including conflict, commitment issues, infidelity, emotional confusion and eventual reconciliation. The plot reflects the complexities of evolving relationships in urban settings and personal growth.

'Life in a... Metro' released in 2007 starring late actor Irrfan Khan, Kay Kay Menon, Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Shiney Ahuja and Shiney Ahuja. Sharma is the only actor who featured in both films.