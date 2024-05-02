Met Gala 2024: Date, Theme, Hosts, Venue And All You Need to Know

The Met Gala is an annual fundraiser and charity event for The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in Manhattan. The black-tie extravaganza is often referred to as "fashion's biggest night out".

The event hosts almost 450 attendees, which includes young creatives, stars, industry icons, and skilled performers. Generally, the event is scheduled for the first Monday of May, except during the pandemic when it was conducted in September.

Here is all you need to know about this year’s Met Gala event: