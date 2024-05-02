Met Gala 2024: Date, Theme, Hosts, Venue And All You Need to Know
Met Gala 2024 livestream will be hosted by actor Gwendoline Christie, producer and actor La La Anthony, and model Ashley Graham.
The Met Gala is an annual fundraiser and charity event for The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in Manhattan. The black-tie extravaganza is often referred to as "fashion's biggest night out".
The event hosts almost 450 attendees, which includes young creatives, stars, industry icons, and skilled performers. Generally, the event is scheduled for the first Monday of May, except during the pandemic when it was conducted in September.
Here is all you need to know about this year’s Met Gala event:
Met Gala 2024: Date And Place
This year, the event is scheduled for May 6 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Met Gala 2024: Theme
The event will celebrate the institute’s new exhibition, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" and the official dresscode is "The Garden of Time."
According to Vogue, which organises the Met Gala, more than 250 rare items will be featured from the Costume Institute’s permanent collection.
Spanning over 400 years of fashion history, the pieces will include designs by Schiaparelli, Dior, Givenchy, and more. A few rare and fragile designs like the Charles Frederick Worth ball gown from 1877 will be visually displayed with the help of video animation, light projection, AI, and CGI, according to Vogue.
Andrew Bolton, Wendy Yu Curator in Charge of the Costume Institute, added that the exhibition will be shaped around three main “zones”—Land, Sea, and Sky—that pay tribute to the natural world. “It is very much an ode to nature and the emotional poetics of fashion,” he told Vogue.
Met Gala 2024: Host And Guest List
Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth are scheduled to host the event.
Vogue’s Anna Wintour has chaired the Met Gala since 1995.
The guestlist is a secret until the evening, however, names like Beyonce, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Madonna regularly attend the event.
Met Gala 2024: Live Streaming
The live streaming of this event will be available on Vogue’s official website and its digital platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Met Gala red carpet livestream will start at 6 pm ET on Monday, May 6.