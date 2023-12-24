Merry Christmas 2023: Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, Images, Facebook And WhatsApp Status
Christmas marks the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ and is celebrated as a religious and commercial holiday in different parts of the world.
Christmas 2023 will be celebrated on Monday, December 25 worldwide. Celebrations of this Christian festival start on December 24 and is popularly known as Christmas Eve.
People decorate Christmas trees, hang mistletoes, and wreaths and light their homes, workplaces and community centres. A few prepare elaborate meals at their homes and invite friends and families for lunch or dinner.
On this day, individuals come together to celebrate festivities, share gifts, visit the church, sing Christmas carols, attend midnight mass, bake their favourite cookies and spend the day with loved ones.
Here are a few wishes and greetings to share with your loved ones on this festival and make them happy.
Merry Christmas 2023: Wishes And Greetings
Wishing you a holly, jolly Christmas! Thank you for making our year merry and bright. You have brought so much joy to our world.
Merry Christmas! We hope Santa brings you the best gift in the world, and you have a super special day filled with Christmas cheer.
Sending you lots of love and wishes on the most awaited occasion. May you are surrounded with happiness and smiles on the occasion of Christmas.
Warm wishes on Christmas to you my dear. May this festive season be full of celebrations and love of your family and friends.
May you are blessed with all the happiness you deserve to make it a beautiful Christmas.
May this holiday season be full of beautiful vibes and cheerful smiles for you and your loved ones.
May you are blessed with all that you dream for and desire for. Wishing you a Christmas of your dreams. Have a wonderful festive season!
May this Christmas bring along many new opportunities for your business to grow. Merry Christmas!
Warm greetings on the occasion of Christmas and New Year. Wishing you many more success and celebrations.
Wishing a glorious and prosperous Christmas to you and your family.
Merry Christmas 2023: Quotes
Christmas is a season for kindling the fire for hospitality in the hall, the genial flame of charity in the heart. -Washington Irving
Christmas waves a magic wand over this world, and behold, everything is softer and more beautiful. -Norman Vincent Peale
I will honor Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year. -Charles Dickens
Christmas is the day that holds all time together. -Alexander Smith
Don't let the past steal your present. This is the message of Christmas: We are never alone. -Taylor Caldwell
A little smile, a word of cheer, A bit of love from someone near, A little gift from one held dear, Best wishes for the coming year. These make a merry Christmas! -John Greenleaf Whittier
Merry Christmas 2023: Images
Merry Christmas 2023: Facebook And WhatsApp Status
May the magic of the Christmas season fill your home with joy and peace. Sending lots of love to you & your family.
May the closeness of your loved ones, family, and friends fill your heart with joy. Merry Christmas!
Sending strength, love, and peace to you this holiday season. Merry Christmas!
May your Christmas be filled with the true miracles and meaning of this beautiful time.
May this holiday season be full of surprises and cheers, simply because you deserve the best.
For your Christmas time, I wish you many blessings, much happiness, and even more love. Merry Christmas!