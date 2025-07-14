Meet Rayyan Arkan Dikha — The Kid Behind The Viral 'Aura Farming' Boat Racing Dance

Indonesian internet sensation Rayyan Arkan Dikha, who went viral for his "aura farming" dance, has revealed that he created the famous dance moves on the spur of the moment.

The 11-year-old was filmed dancing on the tip of a racing boat. In the video, he was seen wearing sunglasses and appeared full of confidence, quickly capturing the internet’s attention.

His smooth steps have now become a global sensation, with prominent celebrities including Travis Kelce and Alex Albon also joining the trend. Dikha’s moves are now being seen as the peak of "aura farming", which is an internet term for looking effortlessly cool.