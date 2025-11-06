Meet Mira Nair, NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani's Mother Who Is A Celebrated Filmmaker

When Zohran Kwame Mamdani was elected mayor of New York City, much of the attention centered on him becoming the first Muslim and one of the youngest mayors in the city’s history. But long before he entered politics, Zohran Mamdani's mother, Mira Nair, was already a celebrated name in world cinema. Today, at 68, she is considered one of the most accomplished filmmakers of her generation, known for many critically acclaimed and commercially successful films.

After son Zohran’s historic victory in the NYC mayoral polls, Mira Nair started trending on social media on Wednesday. The Indian-American filmmaker’s heartfelt message sharing the proud moment after her son’s victory also went viral.