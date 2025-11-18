'May I Meet You?' — Bill Ackman’s Dating Advice Sparks Meme Storm Online

Bill Ackman, the billionaire hedge fund manager and CEO of Pershing Square, inadvertently sparked an online meme storm after offering seemingly simple dating advice to young men struggling with modern dating.

Taking to social media, Ackman lamented that "the online culture has destroyed the ability to spontaneously meet strangers" in public settings.

In a post on the social media platform on X (formerly Twitter), Ackman wrote, "I hear from many young men that they find it difficult to meet young women in a public setting. In other words, the online culture has destroyed the ability to spontaneously meet strangers. As such, I thought I would share a few words that I used in my youth to meet someone that I found compelling. I would ask: “May I meet you?” before engaging further in a conversation. I almost never got a No. It inevitably enabled the opportunity for a further conversation. I met a lot of really interesting people this way." [sic]

