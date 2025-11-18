'May I Meet You?' — Bill Ackman’s Dating Advice Sparks Meme Storm Online
Taking to social media, Bill Ackman lamented that "the online culture has destroyed the ability to spontaneously meet strangers" in public settings.
Bill Ackman, the billionaire hedge fund manager and CEO of Pershing Square, inadvertently sparked an online meme storm after offering seemingly simple dating advice to young men struggling with modern dating.
In a post on the social media platform on X (formerly Twitter), Ackman wrote, "I hear from many young men that they find it difficult to meet young women in a public setting. In other words, the online culture has destroyed the ability to spontaneously meet strangers. As such, I thought I would share a few words that I used in my youth to meet someone that I found compelling. I would ask: “May I meet you?” before engaging further in a conversation. I almost never got a No. It inevitably enabled the opportunity for a further conversation. I met a lot of really interesting people this way." [sic]
He credits the combination of "proper grammar and politeness" as the key to its effectiveness, asserting it "inevitably enabled the opportunity for a further conversation." He also added that the advice should apply to women seeking men and same-sex interactions.
The post exploded with over 31 million views and 23,000 likes but sparked mixed reactions, including humorous memes mocking it as outdated "boomer advice" and critiques labelling it potentially 'creepy' in today's consent-focused culture, while others praised its emphasis on confidence and directness.
Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder of Indian fintech giant Paytm, posted a witty pun quoting investor Bill Ackman's advice on politely approaching strangers with "May I meet you?" and twisted it to "May I Paytm you?" to playfully promote his payment app amid discussions about declining in-person social interactions.
While some appreciated the sentiment, the slightly formal and old-fashioned nature of the phrase immediately became fodder for jokes and satirical memes.
A user shared his dating app screenshot of many unanswered "May I meet you?" messages to female matches.
One user commented on the absurdity of the source, stating, "Bill Ackman being a dating coach was not on my bingo card for 2025." Another user sarcastically applied the phrase to modern slang, calling it "peak rizz" (referring to charisma), before sharing a humorous anecdote about the approach backfiring: "Just tried this at the cafe and had 7 different women call the authorities... (i'm now banned from the cafe)."
Other posts simply questioned the phrase's origins, with one asking, "What planet are you from? People don’t speak that way today or ever."
The humour extended to possible misunderstandings, with a user quipping, "Hey Bill, what happens when she thinks you meant meat instead of meet."
However, Ackman's tip only showed a shift toward rebuilding offline social skills eroded by digital isolation.