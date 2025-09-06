Mark Zuckerberg’s Hot Mic Moment With Trump Goes Viral: 'I Wasn't Sure...'| Watch Video

Trump asked Zuckerberg about how much Meta is investing in the US, to which the Meta CEO blurted out that Meta would invest $600 billion in the coming years.

Zuckerberg said, “Oh gosh, I think it's probably gonna be something like... I don't know, at least 600 billion dollars through 2028."

To which Trump replied, "That's a lot. Thank you, Mark, great to have you," drawing laughter from everyone.

However, after realising that giving out incorrect numbers might land him in a soup, Zuckerberg was heard apologising to Trump. He apologised saying, "Sorry, I wasn't ready. I wasn't sure what number you wanted to go with," which made the POTUS chuckle.