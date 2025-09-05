UNO Reverse? Mark Zuckerberg Sues Mark Zuckerberg — Here's What Happened

“Normally you would say, well, it’s just Facebook and it’s not a big deal, but this time it’s affecting my bottom line because I was paying for advertising for my business to try and get clients,” the aggrieved attorney told the New York Post.

"For somebody who purports to be one of the leading tech companies in the world, and they can't stop doing this?" he said in another interview with 13WTHR. "I've got better things to do than sue Facebook, but I don't know how else to make them stop!"

The lawsuit filed by lawyer Zuckerberg seeks a permanent restoration of his accounts, attorney fees, and the money he lost on ads. He believes he has a strong case and is confident he will win.

"I wouldn't have done it if I didn't think I could win," he said, adding that he would be open to spending a week in Zuckerberg's boat.

"If he wants to fly here personally and say 'I'm sorry,' or maybe let me spend a week on his boat to say I'm sorry, I'd probably take him up on that," he said.