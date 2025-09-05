UNO Reverse? Mark Zuckerberg Sues Mark Zuckerberg — Here's What Happened
A bankruptcy lawyer in Indiana, who shares the same name as one of the world's most recognisable billionaires, has had enough. Mark Zuckerberg, the attorney, is suing Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, after his social media accounts were allegedly suspended by Meta's platforms.
The Indiana lawyer says his business account has been shut down five times and his personal account has been shut four times in the past eight years.
Since the attorney's name clashes with the tech billionaire, Meta's platforms often flag him for impersonating Mark Zuckerberg.
In his lawsuit, lawyer Mark Zuckerberg adds that the constant bans have cost him thousands of dollars in advertising and severed communication with clients.
“Normally you would say, well, it’s just Facebook and it’s not a big deal, but this time it’s affecting my bottom line because I was paying for advertising for my business to try and get clients,” the aggrieved attorney told the New York Post.
"For somebody who purports to be one of the leading tech companies in the world, and they can't stop doing this?" he said in another interview with 13WTHR. "I've got better things to do than sue Facebook, but I don't know how else to make them stop!"
The lawsuit filed by lawyer Zuckerberg seeks a permanent restoration of his accounts, attorney fees, and the money he lost on ads. He believes he has a strong case and is confident he will win.
"I wouldn't have done it if I didn't think I could win," he said, adding that he would be open to spending a week in Zuckerberg's boat.
"If he wants to fly here personally and say 'I'm sorry,' or maybe let me spend a week on his boat to say I'm sorry, I'd probably take him up on that," he said.