'Maratha Military Landscapes': All About India's Nomination For UNESCO Tag For 2024-25
Out of the more than 390 forts in Maharashtra, only 12 have been chosen under the 'Maratha Military Landscapes of India'.
In a significant move to recognise and preserve India's rich historical heritage, 'Maratha Military Landscapes of India' representing extraordinary fortification and military system envisioned by the Maratha rulers will be the country's nomination for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List for the 2024-25 cycle, the Ministry of Culture said on January 29.
Developed between the 17th and 19th centuries, the nomination comprises the 12 components of Salher Fort, Shivneri Fort, Lohgad, Khanderi Fort, Raigad, Rajgad, Pratapgad, Suvarnadurg, Panhala Fort, Vijaydurg, Sindhudurg in Maharashtra, and Gingee Fort in Tamil Nadu, the statement said.
These components are strategically distributed across diverse geographical and physiographic regions, highlighting the military prowess of the Maratha rule. The landscapes showcase the integration of landscape, terrain, and physiographic characteristics distinctive to the Sahyadri mountain ranges, the Konkan Coast, the Deccan Plateau, and the Eastern Ghats in the Indian Peninsula.
Out of the more than 390 forts in Maharashtra, only 12 have been chosen under the 'Maratha Military Landscapes of India'. Eight of these forts are protected by the Archaeological Survey of India, including Shivneri Fort, Lohgad, Raigad, Suvarnadurg, Panhala Fort, Vijaydurg, Sindhudurg, and Gingee Fort. Salher Fort, Rajgad, Khanderi Fort, and Pratapgarh are protected by the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, Government of Maharashtra.
The inception of the Maratha Military ideology dates back to the 17th century during the reign of the Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, continuing through subsequent rules until the Peshwa rule of 1818 CE.
UNESCO Nomination Criteria
There are two categories of nomination- cultural and natural criteria. The Maratha Military Landscapes is nominated under cultural criteria. To fulfill this criteria, a site should bear unique testimony to cultural tradition, it should be an outstanding example of a type of building, architectural or technological ensemble, or landscape that illustrates significant stage(s) in human history and it should be directly or tangibly associated with events or living traditions, ideas or beliefs, artistic and literary works of outstanding universal significance.
World Heritage Sites In India:
India presently boasts 42 World Heritage sites, with 34 cultural sites, seven natural sites, and one mixed site. Maharashtra alone has six World Heritage Sites, including the Ajanta Caves, Ellora Caves, Elephanta Caves, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Victorian Gothic and Art Deco Ensembles of Mumbai, and the Western Ghats (a natural site).
Tentative List Recognition
The Maratha Military Landscapes of India, included in the Tentative List of World Heritage sites in 2021, is the sixth cultural property nominated for inclusion in the World Heritage List from Maharashtra.