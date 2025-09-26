Man Recounts How Friend Was Denied US Visa And Asked To Tour India First
In an Instagram video, a man claims that his friend's US visa application was rejected after he mentioned that he had never visited any other place in India.
Getting a visa is a task for many Indians especially when it comes to the United States. Recently, in a video on Instagram a man recounted how his friend was denied a US visa and the reason was "unconventional."
In a video on Instagram, travel vlogger Jay was chatting with a man who mentioned that he has visited 29 states in India, to which Jay replied, "Someone like you, you have seen everything in India, maybe just maybe just see another country. You don't have to go to the USA. The USA is not that great." [sic]
The man replied that he wants to see USA but doesn't want to settle down there. Jay asked maybe he could just travel there. That's when the man narrated a story of his friend. He said, "One of my friends went to the U.S. Embassy for an interview for the visa. He was asked the question by the officer over there. Why are you visiting USA?" [sic]
The friend replied that he wants to see USA, New York.
The Embassy officer then asked him, "Have you seen your country? Which places in India have you been to?" [sic] The friend replied that he had only seen Delhi since he was born there.
To which the officer allegedly replied, "You go and see your country first, then come to me. I will give you the visa for USA." The travel blogger was amused at his story. The man further said that this conversation that his friend narrated, inspired him to tour India first. The man then went on to visit 29 states, but what happened to his friend was not discussed later nor was discussed when this incident actually happened.
The most common visa for temporary travel to the US for tourism or business is the Visitor Visa, which includes the B-2 (Tourism/Pleasure) and B-1 (Business) categories, often issued together as a B-1/B-2 visa.
This visa is for people visiting temporarily for purposes like vacation, seeing family, medical treatment (B-2), or consulting with business associates, attending conferences, or negotiating contracts (B-1). You must prove that your visit is temporary, you have funds to cover your stay, and you have sufficient ties to your home country to ensure your return.
While US visa policy does not formally mandate a specific travel history, the incident has brought forth the increasing scrutiny Indian applicants face, particularly those seeking a B2 tourist visa. Many professionals and families with otherwise strong financial records and professional stability have reported rejections in recent months.