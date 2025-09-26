Man Recounts How Friend Was Denied US Visa And Asked To Tour India First

In a video on Instagram, travel vlogger Jay was chatting with a man who mentioned that he has visited 29 states in India, to which Jay replied, "Someone like you, you have seen everything in India, maybe just maybe just see another country. You don't have to go to the USA. The USA is not that great." [sic]

The man replied that he wants to see USA but doesn't want to settle down there. Jay asked maybe he could just travel there. That's when the man narrated a story of his friend. He said, "One of my friends went to the U.S. Embassy for an interview for the visa. He was asked the question by the officer over there. Why are you visiting USA?" [sic]

The friend replied that he wants to see USA, New York.

The Embassy officer then asked him, "Have you seen your country? Which places in India have you been to?" [sic] The friend replied that he had only seen Delhi since he was born there.

To which the officer allegedly replied, "You go and see your country first, then come to me. I will give you the visa for USA." The travel blogger was amused at his story. The man further said that this conversation that his friend narrated, inspired him to tour India first. The man then went on to visit 29 states, but what happened to his friend was not discussed later nor was discussed when this incident actually happened.