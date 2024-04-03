Man Locked Inside Vande Bharat Express While Helping Wife, Embarks On Unplanned Journey

In an unexpected turn of events for a Gujarat couple, a man who had stepped on board the Vande Bharat Express to help his wife with her luggage found himself locked inside the train. The incident unfolded on the train's Vadodara to Mumbai run.

Their daughter, who uses the handle @imkosha, recounted her parents' unexpected "premium journey" aboard the high-speed train on social media. The post has garnered more than a million views on X with amused reactions from most users.

Kosha said her mother was travelling for the first time on the Vande Bharat Express. As she had a lot of luggage, her father stepped aboard the train to arrange his wife's bags and ensure she was seated comfortably.