Man Converts Train Washroom Into Makeshift Bedroom, Video Goes Viral | Watch
The short video, originally shared on Instagram shows the unidentified passenger lying comfortably inside a train lavatory, which he appears to have completely transformed into a small bedroom.
A bizarre incident aboard an Indian train has taken the internet by storm after a video showing a man converting a train washroom into a makeshift bedroom went viral on social media.
The short video, originally shared on Instagram shows the unidentified passenger lying comfortably inside a train lavatory, which he appears to have completely transformed into a small bedroom. He also locked the bathroom, making it as his personal space.
In the video, he is sitting over a plastic sheet with his legs over the wash basin, while his personal belongings are neatly arranged beside him. He has also tied his foldable cot to the window of the lavatory to save space.
Vishal, who filmed the viral clip, can be heard conversing with the man inside the cubicle in Hindi terming it as "bhai ka style". He remarks, "Bhai ne washroom ko bana diya bedroom" (Brother has turned the washroom into a bedroom) while capturing the makeshift setup on camera. Continuing to engage the passenger, Vishal asks, "Kaisa hai bedroom? Badiya hai?" (How’s the bedroom? Is it good?), to which the man responds casually, "Haan, bahut badiya hai” (Yes, it’s very good).
Social media users quickly flooded the comments section with mixed reactions. Many criticised the act as unhygienic, pointing out the health risks of occupying a washroom space, while others found humor in the man’s ingenuity and ability to "adapt to any situation."
One user exclaimed, "Badhiya hai!" while another remarked, "Yahi hai India". Some sarcastically asked, "America kya kehta tha?"
However, some users also criticised saying, "Fir bolte hain sarkar barbad trains deti hai… log khud barbad karte hain." (People blame the government for poor trains, but passengers themselves cause the damage).
The video has received 871k views as of now. Indian Railways is yet to comment on the viral video. According to Indian Railway rule, passengers are asked to observing clean and hygienic behaviour at railway stations and on trains, by proper use of facilities. They are also advised to refrain from using toilets on board when the train is stationary.