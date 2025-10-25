Man Converts Train Washroom Into Makeshift Bedroom, Video Goes Viral | Watch

A bizarre incident aboard an Indian train has taken the internet by storm after a video showing a man converting a train washroom into a makeshift bedroom went viral on social media.

The short video, originally shared on Instagram shows the unidentified passenger lying comfortably inside a train lavatory, which he appears to have completely transformed into a small bedroom. He also locked the bathroom, making it as his personal space.

In the video, he is sitting over a plastic sheet with his legs over the wash basin, while his personal belongings are neatly arranged beside him. He has also tied his foldable cot to the window of the lavatory to save space.