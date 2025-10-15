Man Caught Begging Inside Bengaluru Metro, Video Goes Viral

A video showing a man begging inside a Namma Metro train has gone viral. The footage shows the man seeking alms from passengers inside a Bengaluru metro train. The video was reportedly captured between Mantri Square Sampige Road and Srirampura stations on the green line of Bengaluru Metro. The incident took place on Oct. 13, 2025, as per reports, when the man boarded the train from Majestic station at 11:04 a.m.

The clip shows the man, dressed in blue trousers and a black T-shirt, moving through the coach and approaching seated passengers to ask for money. As the train moved along its route, the man continued his activity. He reportedly de-boarded at Dasarahalli Metro Station.

NDTV also shared the clip on Instagram. Watch the footage here: