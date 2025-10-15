Man Caught Begging Inside Bengaluru Metro, Video Goes Viral
In the viral video, a man was seen begging inside a Bengaluru Metro train between Mantri Square Sampige Road and Srirampura stations.
A video showing a man begging inside a Namma Metro train has gone viral. The footage shows the man seeking alms from passengers inside a Bengaluru metro train. The video was reportedly captured between Mantri Square Sampige Road and Srirampura stations on the green line of Bengaluru Metro. The incident took place on Oct. 13, 2025, as per reports, when the man boarded the train from Majestic station at 11:04 a.m.
The clip shows the man, dressed in blue trousers and a black T-shirt, moving through the coach and approaching seated passengers to ask for money. As the train moved along its route, the man continued his activity. He reportedly de-boarded at Dasarahalli Metro Station.
NDTV also shared the clip on Instagram. Watch the footage here:
ALSO READ
Mumbai Metro Line-3 Becomes Completely Operational; Gets One Lakh Ridership By Thursday Evening
According to a Times of India report, an official of BMRCL said that the precise time of the incident was not certain, but it appeared that the man had walked into the paid area of a green line station after purchasing a ticket.
Metro authorities also clarified that begging is absolutely not allowed inside stations as well as on trains. As per the TOI report, they said security staff keep a close eye on such activities. The authorities added that staff members periodically ride on coaches to monitor activities such as selling goods, begging, playing music too loudly, or taking up seats reserved for senior citizens and handicapped persons.
Previous Begging Incidents On Bengaluru Metro
This is not the first time a person has been caught begging inside a Bengaluru Metro train. In December 2024, a man wearing a white checkered shirt and a skull cap was seen walking through a coach with his arms outstretched. The exact station or location where the video was recorded remains unclear, though it appears to have been captured by passengers on board. According to a Deccan Herald report, the man had boarded the Purple Line at Challaghatta Metro Station, scanned a QR code to enter the train, and later alighted at Kengeri Metro Station.
Before that, a similar incident took place in November 2023, when a man with a hearing impairment boarded a train on the Green Line and begged for money, highlighting recurring security challenges on the Bengaluru Metro network.