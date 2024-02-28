Malayalam Actor Lena Announces Marriage To Gaganyaan Astronaut Prasanth Nair; See Instagram Post

Malayalam actor Lena on Tuesday revealed that she has been married to Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair.

The announcement came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi named him as one of the four astronauts undergoing training for the groundbreaking Gaganyaan mission.

In a post on Instagram, the actor said she was waiting for this significant announcement to let everybody know that she had tied the knot with Nair through an arranged marriage on January 17.

"Today, 27 February 2024, our Prime Minister Modi ji Awarded the First Indian Astronaut Wings to Indian Air Force Fighter Pilot, Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair. It is a historic moment of pride for our Country, our state of Kerala and Me personally," the actor said.

"In order to maintain the officially required confidentiality, I was waiting for this announcement to let you know that I got married to Prasanth on 17 January, 2024 in a traditional ceremony through an arranged marriage," she said.