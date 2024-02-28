Malayalam Actor Lena Announces Marriage To Gaganyaan Astronaut Prasanth Nair; See Instagram Post
Malayalam actor Lena on Tuesday revealed that she has been married to Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair.
The announcement came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi named him as one of the four astronauts undergoing training for the groundbreaking Gaganyaan mission.
In a post on Instagram, the actor said she was waiting for this significant announcement to let everybody know that she had tied the knot with Nair through an arranged marriage on January 17.
"Today, 27 February 2024, our Prime Minister Modi ji Awarded the First Indian Astronaut Wings to Indian Air Force Fighter Pilot, Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair. It is a historic moment of pride for our Country, our state of Kerala and Me personally," the actor said.
"In order to maintain the officially required confidentiality, I was waiting for this announcement to let you know that I got married to Prasanth on 17 January, 2024 in a traditional ceremony through an arranged marriage," she said.
What Is Gaganyaan Mission?
Gaganyaan project envisages a demonstration of human spaceflight capability by launching a crew of 3 members to an orbit of 400 km for a 3 days mission and bringing them back safely to earth, by landing in Indian sea waters.
Who Is Group Captain Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair?
Group Captain Nair was born in Kerala in 1976 and is alumnus of the NDA, and a recipient of the 'Sword of Honour' -- an honour given to the best all-round cadet -- at the Air Force Academy, a spokesperson of the Indian Air Force told news agency PTI.
He was commissioned in the fighter stream of the IAF in December 1998.
"A Cat A flying instructor and a test pilot with approximately 3,000 hrs of flying experience, he has flown a variety of aircraft, including Su-30 MKI, MiG-21, MiG-29, Hawk, Dornier and An-32," the official said.
Group Captain Nair is also an alumnus of the United States Staff College and a DS at DSSC, Wellington and FIS, Tambaram, the spokesperson said, adding he has commanded a premier fighter Su-30 Sqadron.