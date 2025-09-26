'Make Him The Chief Minister,' Ajit Pawar Snaps At Flood Hit Farmer In Marathwada

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has once again found himself in the centre of a controversy, this time over his remarks to a fllod-hit farmer in Marathwada. Pawar was visiting Bhoom-Paranda taluk of Dharashiv district on Thursday to meet farmers affected by the floods at a village.

According to a Print report, the farmer asked whether the government planned to declare a loan waiver for those impacted. In response, Pawar retorted, "Why don’t we make him the chief minister? Don’t you think we understand? Are we here to play gottya (marbles)? I have been working since 6 a.m. You are trying to suppress the voice of those who are working."

He added, “I am here to console you all. I have to go to another place as well. We understand what’s happening. We are giving Rs 45,000 crore under the Ladki Bahin scheme. We have waived electricity charges for farmers, we are paying those bills.”