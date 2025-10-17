Business NewsTrendingMaharashtra's Diwali Gift: Get Ready for A 6-Day School Vacation! All Dates Finalised
ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra's Diwali Gift: Get Ready for A 6-Day School Vacation! All Dates Finalised

Schools in Maharashtra will remain closed from Oct. 20 to Oct. 25 for the Diwali holidays.

17 Oct 2025, 11:54 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Diwali School Holidays 2025 In Maharashtra
image: Canva AI
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

With Diwali approaching, students across Maharashtra can look forward to a long festive break. As per the Maharashtra Education Department’s holiday calendar, schools in the state will remain closed from October 20 to October 25 on account of Diwali festivities.

However, the break effectively becomes longer as October 19 and October 26 are Sundays, giving students an extended festive period to celebrate, relax and spend time with family.

The holiday schedule covers major festival days, including Dhanteras, Chhoti Diwali, Diwali, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj.

According to the Drik Panchang, Diwali will be celebrated on October 20 this year, with the Amavasya Tithi beginning at 3:44 pm on October 20 and ending at 5:54 pm on October 21. The festival of lights, celebrated on the Amavasya Tithi of the Hindu month of Kartik, symbolises the victory of truth over evil.

Maharashtra Diwali School Holiday 2025 List

  • October 18 (Saturday): Dhanteras

  • October 19 (Sunday): Chhoti Diwali

  • October 20 (Monday): Diwali

  • October 21 (Tuesday): Diwali Devpuja/ Lakshmi Puja

  • October 22 (Wednesday): Bali Pratipada / Govardhan Puja

  • October 23 (Thursday): Bhai Dooj

ALSO READ

When Is Dhanteras, Diwali, Bhai Dooj, Gujarati New Year, Govardhan Puja And Kali Puja? Check Correct Dates
Opinion
When Is Dhanteras, Diwali, Bhai Dooj, Gujarati New Year, Govardhan Puja And Kali Puja? Check Correct Dates
Read More

School Holiday Updates

As per reports, all government and Zilla Parishad schools will remain closed in Mumbai and other districts of Maharashtra from October 20 to October 25. Private and CBSE-affiliated institutions may extend the vacation depending on their internal schedules. Some schools have also issued notices allowing optional revision sessions before the holidays to ensure the syllabus is covered before mid-term exams.

The Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) aligns its holiday calendar with major cultural and regional festivals. The extended Diwali break allows students and teachers to take part in traditional rituals such as Lakshmi Puja and Bali Pratipada, while also offering families a chance to travel and spend time together.

ALSO READ

Diwali School Holidays: Schools To Remain Closed Across India On These Dates; Check State-Wise Calendar
Opinion
Diwali School Holidays: Schools To Remain Closed Across India On These Dates; Check State-Wise Calendar
Read More

City-Wise Holiday Schedule

In Mumbai and Thane, schools will remain closed from October 20 to October 25 for the Diwali festivities. In Pune, some institutions may extend the break by a few days, while in Nagpur and Nashik, Zilla Parishad schools will follow the government-declared schedule from October 20 to October 25.

Disclaimer: Parents have been advised to refer to official notices from their respective schools for any updates or changes in reopening dates.

ALSO READ

When Is Diwali 2025? Is It On October 20 Or 21? Here's The Answer To Your Confusion
Opinion
When Is Diwali 2025? Is It On October 20 Or 21? Here's The Answer To Your Confusion
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT