Maharashtra's Diwali Gift: Get Ready for A 6-Day School Vacation! All Dates Finalised

With Diwali approaching, students across Maharashtra can look forward to a long festive break. As per the Maharashtra Education Department’s holiday calendar, schools in the state will remain closed from October 20 to October 25 on account of Diwali festivities.

However, the break effectively becomes longer as October 19 and October 26 are Sundays, giving students an extended festive period to celebrate, relax and spend time with family.

The holiday schedule covers major festival days, including Dhanteras, Chhoti Diwali, Diwali, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj.

According to the Drik Panchang, Diwali will be celebrated on October 20 this year, with the Amavasya Tithi beginning at 3:44 pm on October 20 and ending at 5:54 pm on October 21. The festival of lights, celebrated on the Amavasya Tithi of the Hindu month of Kartik, symbolises the victory of truth over evil.