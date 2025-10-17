Maharashtra's Diwali Gift: Get Ready for A 6-Day School Vacation! All Dates Finalised
Schools in Maharashtra will remain closed from Oct. 20 to Oct. 25 for the Diwali holidays.
With Diwali approaching, students across Maharashtra can look forward to a long festive break. As per the Maharashtra Education Department’s holiday calendar, schools in the state will remain closed from October 20 to October 25 on account of Diwali festivities.
However, the break effectively becomes longer as October 19 and October 26 are Sundays, giving students an extended festive period to celebrate, relax and spend time with family.
The holiday schedule covers major festival days, including Dhanteras, Chhoti Diwali, Diwali, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj.
According to the Drik Panchang, Diwali will be celebrated on October 20 this year, with the Amavasya Tithi beginning at 3:44 pm on October 20 and ending at 5:54 pm on October 21. The festival of lights, celebrated on the Amavasya Tithi of the Hindu month of Kartik, symbolises the victory of truth over evil.
Maharashtra Diwali School Holiday 2025 List
October 18 (Saturday): Dhanteras
October 19 (Sunday): Chhoti Diwali
October 20 (Monday): Diwali
October 21 (Tuesday): Diwali Devpuja/ Lakshmi Puja
October 22 (Wednesday): Bali Pratipada / Govardhan Puja
October 23 (Thursday): Bhai Dooj
School Holiday Updates
As per reports, all government and Zilla Parishad schools will remain closed in Mumbai and other districts of Maharashtra from October 20 to October 25. Private and CBSE-affiliated institutions may extend the vacation depending on their internal schedules. Some schools have also issued notices allowing optional revision sessions before the holidays to ensure the syllabus is covered before mid-term exams.
The Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) aligns its holiday calendar with major cultural and regional festivals. The extended Diwali break allows students and teachers to take part in traditional rituals such as Lakshmi Puja and Bali Pratipada, while also offering families a chance to travel and spend time together.
City-Wise Holiday Schedule
In Mumbai and Thane, schools will remain closed from October 20 to October 25 for the Diwali festivities. In Pune, some institutions may extend the break by a few days, while in Nagpur and Nashik, Zilla Parishad schools will follow the government-declared schedule from October 20 to October 25.
Disclaimer: Parents have been advised to refer to official notices from their respective schools for any updates or changes in reopening dates.