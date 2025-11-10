Madhya Pradesh Engineer Uses Forged CMO Letter To Promote Herself, Goes On Leave After Being Caught
The incident took place on Aug. 21 and the matter came to light after officials got suspicious and verified the document.
A sub-engineer posted in the Singrauli Municipal Corporation of Madhya Pradesh is facing investigation for allegedly using a forged document from the CM's office in Bhopal to get herself promoted to the post of assistant engineer.
The incident took place on Aug. 21 and the matter came to light after officials got suspicious and verified the document which was subsequently found to be fake, Times of India reported on Monday.
According to a report by Navbharat Times, the woman, identified as 34-year-old Shivani Garg, submitted the “order” to the municipal corporation and demanded to be assigned responsibilities of the upgraded post.
According to Singrauli Municipal Corporation Commissioner Savita Pradhan, the letter appeared to be fake based on the format and language used.
Pradhan wrote to the Urban Administration Department in Bhopal and the Chief Minister’s Office. On Nov. 4, it was discovered that no promotion had been issued to Garg and that the submitted document was entirely fake, the Navbharat Times report added.
A case of cheating and forgery has been filed against the accused. However, she has since gone on leave and her whereabouts are unknown.
The municipal corporation filed a complaint, following which a case was registered at Waidhan Kotwali police station. Authorities are now investigating the matter and trying to find out if other people were involved in the forgery.
Several cases relating to forgery of official government documents have recently surfaced. Last month in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh CID arrested a 35-year-old BTech graduate for duping hundreds of civil services aspirants. The accused allegedly posed as a Gujarat-cadre IAS officer and issued fake government appointment letters. He was reportedly running the racket since 2019, according to TOI.
In a similar case, the Uttar Pradesh police arrested a 36-year-old man from Lucknow for impersonating an IAS officer in September. He allegedly duped people across several states, using fake credentials.