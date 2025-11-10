Madhya Pradesh Engineer Uses Forged CMO Letter To Promote Herself, Goes On Leave After Being Caught

A sub-engineer posted in the Singrauli Municipal Corporation of Madhya Pradesh is facing investigation for allegedly using a forged document from the CM's office in Bhopal to get herself promoted to the post of assistant engineer.

The incident took place on Aug. 21 and the matter came to light after officials got suspicious and verified the document which was subsequently found to be fake, Times of India reported on Monday.

According to a report by Navbharat Times, the woman, identified as 34-year-old Shivani Garg, submitted the “order” to the municipal corporation and demanded to be assigned responsibilities of the upgraded post.

According to Singrauli Municipal Corporation Commissioner Savita Pradhan, the letter appeared to be fake based on the format and language used.