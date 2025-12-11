'Made In India, Not Resold': Frido CEO Defends Brand's Manufacturing Claims Amid Allegations

Popular ergonomic wellness brand on Thursday responded to criticism accusing the brand of reselling a low-cost Chinese pillow at a premium. Ganesh Sonawane, Founder and CEO of Frido has defended the brand's manufacturing claims.

He gave an insight into the ''challenging yet rewarding journey'' of domestic manufacturing, specifically listing details of the creation of their flagship 'Cuddle Pillow' against a backdrop of strict regulatory hurdles.

The CEO responded to a post on X (formerly Twitter), which showed an image of a Chinese neck pillow priced at 166 CNY (about rs 2,100) with Frido's similar "Cuddle Sleep Pillow" sold for Rs 2,999, implying both the images have near-identical oval designs.

The inspiration for the high-density cooling pillow struck Sonawane during an overseas trip. "When I first tried these smooth cooling high density pillows in China, I fell in love instantly," he shared. The initial plan was to import the product. However, his local R&D team presented a strong counter-proposal to develop the product indigenously.

"They loved the samples too, but our R&D soon came back with a counter proposal that we should make the cushion here. Give us 3 weeks and we will match the density and feel," Sonawane recounted.