Luxury Yacht Sinks Minutes Into Maiden Voyage In Türkiye, Video Goes Viral
As the yacht sank, its four occupants jumped into the water and swam to the shore without any injuries.
A luxury yacht, worth nearly $1 million, sank just 15 minutes into its maiden voyage off the coast of Türkiye on Tuesday, a video of which is now going viral on social media. The 24-metre vessel, named Dolce Vento, capsized off the coast of Zonguldak in Eregli district.
Four people were on board, including the owner of the luxury yacht, when it sank. Others included the captain and two crew members. All managed to escape and swam to safety.
The viral video shows the yacht setting off on its maiden voyage, moving smoothly from land into the sea. Moments later, it begins to tilt and slowly sinks on its side. As the vessel overturns, one person is seen standing on the edge. He waits until the last moment before jumping off. Meanwhile, the yacht disappears beneath the water off the coast of Zonguldak, which is a popular tourist spot.
As the yacht sank, its four occupants jumped into the water and swam to the shore without any injuries. The cause of the incident is under investigation by local authorities.
According to the New York Post, the 85-foot yacht, valued at around $9,40,000, was being launched for the first time on Tuesday. It had just been delivered to its owner from Istanbul before the incident occurred.
Following the incident, the Coast Guard and port authorities quickly responded to the scene. The officials set up a security perimeter around the sinking yacht to ensure safety and prevent any further incidents in the area, NYP reported.
Authorities will now carry out an investigation and technical inspection to find out what caused the incident during its first voyage.
The yacht was built at the Med Yilmaz Shipyard, with construction beginning in 2024. Once completed, it was delivered to its owner from Istanbul. The 160 GT motor yacht features a steel hull and an aluminium superstructure, according to Marine Industry News, a global marine trade publication.
The incident has caught the attention of social media users, with many speculating about the reasons behind the incident.
“The designer must have bypassed her fundamentals of shipbuilding class,” a comment read.
“There's almost zero chance that it is valued at one million USD,” another user reacted on X.