Luxury Yacht Sinks Minutes Into Maiden Voyage In Türkiye, Video Goes Viral

A luxury yacht, worth nearly $1 million, sank just 15 minutes into its maiden voyage off the coast of Türkiye on Tuesday, a video of which is now going viral on social media. The 24-metre vessel, named Dolce Vento, capsized off the coast of Zonguldak in Eregli district.

Four people were on board, including the owner of the luxury yacht, when it sank. Others included the captain and two crew members. All managed to escape and swam to safety.

The viral video shows the yacht setting off on its maiden voyage, moving smoothly from land into the sea. Moments later, it begins to tilt and slowly sinks on its side. As the vessel overturns, one person is seen standing on the edge. He waits until the last moment before jumping off. Meanwhile, the yacht disappears beneath the water off the coast of Zonguldak, which is a popular tourist spot.

As the yacht sank, its four occupants jumped into the water and swam to the shore without any injuries. The cause of the incident is under investigation by local authorities.