Louvre Museum's Shockingly Weak Password Triggers Memefest: ‘Mona Lisa Is Giving Side Eye’

The infamous Louvre heist continues to be a hot topic on the internet as new details about the investigation emerge. Now, a recent revelation has left netizens stunned after it was flagged that the Paris museum reportedly used an extremely weak password for its main security systems.

French daily Liberation revealed in a report, citing confidential documents, that the museum was using the “LOUVRE” as a password for its main security systems. This came into the spotlight after France’s National Cybersecurity Agency was able to access a server managing the museum’s video surveillance using the ridiculously easy password.

As the news spread, social media platforms were flooded with memes and jokes mocking the museum’s poor security framework. Users are expressing disbelief that a prestigious institution, home to famous artworks such as Mona Lisa, relies on a weak password.