Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT Release Date And Time: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Movie To Stream On This Platform
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra emerged as South India’s highest-grossing female-led film, crossing the Rs 100 crore mark globally within its first week.
Lokah Chapter 1 OTT Release Date And Time: Dulquer Salmaan-backed Malayalam movie Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra emerged as a major hit, winning widespread acclaim during its theatrical run. The superhero film not only created several box office records but also featured a special appearance by the producer alongside Tovino Thomas.
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra grossed Rs 300 crore globally. The film emerged as South India’s highest-grossing female-led film, crossing the Rs 100 crore mark globally within its first week.
Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, the movie is now preparing for its digital premiere.
When Will Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Release On OTT?
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is set to stream on JioHotstar from Friday, October 31, onwards. The streaming platform announced the release date on through a social media post on X.
The world of Lokah unfolds exclusively on JioHotstar, streaming from October 31st.@DQsWayfarerFilm @dulQuer @kalyanipriyan @naslen__ @NimishRavi @SanthyBee#LokahOnJioHotstar #LokahUniverse #YakshiReturns #LokahChapter1 #Wayfarerfilms #DulquerSalmaan #DominicArunâ¦ pic.twitter.com/Va3c6PGttC— JioHotstar Malayalam (@JioHotstarMal) October 24, 2025
JioHotstar had earlier launched a teaser on Oct. 19 with the caption, “Queen of the Night — Chandra, from the Lokah Universe. #Lokah coming soon on JioHotstar.”
Once available, viewers will be able to stream the movie on smartphones, tablets, laptops, smart TVs and other compatible devices.
In Which Languages Will Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Stream On OTT?
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra will stream on JioHotstar in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali and Kannada.
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Plot
The story of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is about a girl called Chandra, who relocates to Bengaluru and takes up a night-shift job. Soon, strange events begin to unfold around her, drawing her into a deadly confrontation with an organ-trafficking gang. As the story progresses, her hidden supernatural powers are revealed, transforming her into a force for justice.
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Cast And Crew
Kalyani Priyadarshan leads the cast as Chandra, whose true identity as a mythical Yakshi is revealed over time. Naslen stars opposite her as Sunny, while Sandy Master, Arun Kurian, and Chandu Salimkumar play supporting roles. The film also features cameo appearances by Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, Anna Ben and others.
Directed by Dominic Arun, the film is co-written by Santhy Balachandran.
Dulquer Salmaan Announces 'Lokah Chapter 2'
Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas, best known for his roles in projects such as 'Minnal Murali', '2018', and 'Ennu Ninte Moideen', is set to headline 'Lokah Chapter 2'.
A sequel to 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra', the film will be written and directed by Dominic Arun.
Dulquer Salmaan shared the news with a post on his X handle last month.
Beyond myths. Beyond legends. A new chapter begins. #LokahChapter2— Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) September 27, 2025
Starring Tovino Thomas.
Written & Directed by Dominic Arun.
Produced by Wayfarer Films.https://t.co/2nkuQQGGKs
#Lokah #TheyLiveAmongUs@DQsWayfarerFilm @ttovino @dominicarun@NimishRavi pic.twitter.com/ISBrL8Xan0