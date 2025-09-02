'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra' Box Office Collection Day 5: Kalyani Priyadarshan's Film Crosses Rs 31 Crore
Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, has maintained its strong momentum at the domestic box office in the last five days since its release on Aug. 28. The movie has garnered Rs 31.05 crore so far at the domestic box office, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.
After collecting Rs 24.4 crore in its first four days, the film continues to attract audiences with its gripping storyline and strong performances. Its impressive earnings indicate a remarkable achievement for a regional language film.
Steady occupancy has helped the movie sustain its momentum even into the weekdays, especially in Malayalam-speaking regions.
The film earned Rs 2.7 crore on its opening day on Thursday. This was followed by Rs 4 crore on Friday. A major jump came on Saturday with Rs 7.6 crore. The movie earned a solid Rs 10.1 crore on Sunday, driven by increased footfall on the holiday. The Monday collection showed a marginal drop and stood at Rs 6.65 crore, according to early estimates by Sacnilk.
Directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Wayfarer Films, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is a fantasy-adventure movie. It also stars Naslen K Gafoor, Sandy Master, Arun Kurian, and Vijayaraghavan in key roles.
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra continues its strong run at the box office, despite competition from other new releases. The film reimagines a popular folktale with a fresh twist and has brought the first female superhero to Malayalam cinema. The movie has also been released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada languages.
In the superhero drama, viewers get a glimpse into the life of a brave woman, Chandra. Kalyani Priyadarshan has impressed the audience with her strong performance in the lead role. Her character arrives in Bengaluru and is quiet, mysterious. She lives across from Sunny and Venu, who are two jobless youths. She faces trouble after confronting a man who harasses a woman. This creates suspicion about her in Sunny’s mind and the story gradually unfolds, revealing her identity.
Director Dominic Arun has infused a bold vision into this movie to deliver a unique superhero origin story. He was also widely praised for his 2017 comedy-thriller Tharangam.