'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra' Box Office Collection Day 5: Kalyani Priyadarshan's Film Crosses Rs 31 Crore

Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, has maintained its strong momentum at the domestic box office in the last five days since its release on Aug. 28. The movie has garnered Rs 31.05 crore so far at the domestic box office, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

After collecting Rs 24.4 crore in its first four days, the film continues to attract audiences with its gripping storyline and strong performances. Its impressive earnings indicate a remarkable achievement for a regional language film.

Steady occupancy has helped the movie sustain its momentum even into the weekdays, especially in Malayalam-speaking regions.

The film earned Rs 2.7 crore on its opening day on Thursday. This was followed by Rs 4 crore on Friday. A major jump came on Saturday with Rs 7.6 crore. The movie earned a solid Rs 10.1 crore on Sunday, driven by increased footfall on the holiday. The Monday collection showed a marginal drop and stood at Rs 6.65 crore, according to early estimates by Sacnilk.