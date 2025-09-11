Lions Maul Veteran Zookeeper To Death In Front Of Tourists At Bangkok Zoo

According to Thai Examiner, the attack occurred in the zoo's drive-through safari section during a routine feeding. Officials report that Rangkharasamee exited his vehicle within the lion enclosure, leaving the door open. One lion attacked him from behind, and several others from the pride quickly joined. The attack, which lasted 15 minutes, happened in front of horrified zoo visitors.

A fellow zookeeper managed to take Rangkharasamee to a hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival due to catastrophic injuries, including a broken neck and severe wounds to his chest and leg.

The park was shut after the incident but videos of the terrifying attack quickly spread online. The police have launched an investigation.