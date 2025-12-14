Lionel Messi In Mumbai As Part Of GOAT Tour 2025: Check Details

One of the key highlights of the day will be Messi’s appearance alongside cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) at around 4:30 pm IST. Reports suggest that Indian cricket stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma could also attend the event, making it a rare crossover moment between football and cricket icons.

Following this, Messi is expected to head to Wankhede Stadium at around 5:00 pm IST, where an exhibition football match featuring Bollywood celebrities has been planned. The match is likely to draw massive crowds, given Messi’s global fan following and the iconic venue.

The schedule also includes a fashion show where Messi will auction memorabilia from Argentina’s triumphant Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign. In addition, Messi will participate in the ‘GOAT Football Clinic’, an initiative supported by the Maharashtra government, where he is expected to interact with young footballers and share insights and advice. Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri has confirmed that he will also be present in Mumbai for the event.

In view of the large crowds expected, Mumbai Police have issued a detailed traffic advisory to prevent a repeat of the chaos witnessed during the Kolkata leg of the tour. Significant congestion is anticipated in South Mumbai between 12:00 pm and 11:00 pm on Sunday.

Parking will not be permitted at Wankhede Stadium and Brabourne Stadium, and commuters have been advised to use public transport such as local trains and the metro. Parking restrictions will be in place on C Road, D Road, E Road, F Road, G Road, N.S. Road (both directions), Veer Nariman Road, Dinshaw Vachha Road and Jamshethji Tata Road. Pay-and-park facilities on Veer Nariman Road and Dinshaw Vachha Road will remain suspended for the day.

At the conclusion of the GOAT India Tour 2025, Messi is reportedly scheduled to travel to New Delhi, where he is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Fans interested in attending public events can book tickets through the District app.

Promoter Satadru Dutta confirmed that Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul will continue to feature alongside Messi at multiple tour stops, including the Mumbai leg, adding further star power to one of the most high-profile football tours ever hosted in India.