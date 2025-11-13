Linkin Park Fans Get Another India Show Before Lollapalooza — Check Details

American rock band Linkin Park surprised its fans on Thursday by announcing its first-ever India show, set to be held in Bengaluru. The announcement followed days after a mysterious billboard appeared in the Karnataka capital, hinting at the band's possible concert.

"One show in India wasn’t enough. Bengaluru, we will see you Jan. 23," the band announced on its social media platforms.

The Grammy-winning rock band was set to give its first-ever performance during Mumbai’s 'Lollapalooza India 2026'. This would have marked the band's long-awaited debut in the country.

The latest announcement was part of the group’s ongoing ‘From Zero World Tour’, launched after the release of their 2024 comeback album From Zero.

In Mumbai, the band is scheduled to perform on Jan. 25, 2026, the second day of the festival. However, with its latest announcement, it's now clear that Linkin Park’s first-ever India show will be held at Bengaluru, two days earlier.