Linkin Park Fans Get Another India Show Before Lollapalooza — Check Details
The latest announcement is part of the group’s ongoing ‘From Zero World Tour’, launched after the release of their 2024 comeback album From Zero.
American rock band Linkin Park surprised its fans on Thursday by announcing its first-ever India show, set to be held in Bengaluru. The announcement followed days after a mysterious billboard appeared in the Karnataka capital, hinting at the band's possible concert.
"One show in India wasn’t enough. Bengaluru, we will see you Jan. 23," the band announced on its social media platforms.
The Grammy-winning rock band was set to give its first-ever performance during Mumbai’s 'Lollapalooza India 2026'. This would have marked the band's long-awaited debut in the country.
In Mumbai, the band is scheduled to perform on Jan. 25, 2026, the second day of the festival. However, with its latest announcement, it's now clear that Linkin Park’s first-ever India show will be held at Bengaluru, two days earlier.
How To Book Tickets For Linkin Park Bengaluru Show
Tickets for the show can be exclusively purchased on BookMyShow.
“Fans can access tickets early through the LPU pre-sale starting Friday, Nov. 14 at 11 a.m. IST for Legacy members and 1 p.m. IST for ‘Passport Plus’ members via lpunderground.com/pre-sale,” the band said on Instagram.
General ticket sales open to the public on Saturday, Nov. 15, at 12 p.m. IST on lprk.co/india26, which takes the users to the BookMyShow platform.
Linkin Park Bengaluru Show Venue
The band has confirmed that its Bengaluru show will be held at Brigade Innovation Gardens in Muddenahalli.
The five-hour-long show will start at 5 p.m. Ticket prices are expected to be revealed on the platform soon.
Linkin Park At Lollapalooza 2026
In Mumbai, Linkin Park is set to perform at Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Jan. 25.
The band’s 2024 comeback introduced fans to Emily Armstrong as the new co-lead vocalist, along with drummer Colin Brittain and guitarist Alex Federer. They join founding members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Rob Bourdon, Dave “Phoenix” Farrell and Joe Hahn.
This return followed a seven-year hiatus after the tragic death of Chester Bennington in 2017.
Lollapalooza India will hold its fourth edition in India on Jan. 24 -25. It will feature more than 40 international and local artists across multiple genres. Tickets for the Mumbai show went live on Aug. 28 via lollaindia.com and BookMyShow.
On Aug. 28, Lollapalooza tickets for Linkin Park's performance were sold out in nearly 30 minutes. According to reports, prices ranged between Rs 7,499 and Rs 48,999. The upcoming Bengaluru show is expected to be priced within a similar range.